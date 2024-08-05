Taseko to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors.

Participants can join by conference call dial-in or webcast:

Conference Call Dial-In

Participants can dial in to the conference call; however, pre-registration is required

To register, visit https://bit.ly/Q42024_Dialin

Once registered, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call

Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time

Webcast

For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations – 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

