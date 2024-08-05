Skip to content
Taseko to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors.

Participants can join by conference call dial-in or webcast:

Conference Call Dial-In

  • Participants can dial in to the conference call; however, pre-registration is required
  • To register, visit https://bit.ly/Q42024_Dialin
  • Once registered, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call
  • Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time

Webcast

For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations – 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

