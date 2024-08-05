Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDb Split Corp. (“TDb Split”) declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.21 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.16.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833
Record Date: January 31, 2025
Payable Date: February 10, 2025
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com [email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

The Smurf Experience – A 13,000-Square-Foot Family Attraction – Sets its U.S. Debut for Early 2025
Miata Metals Highlights Puma Target Drilling Plan on Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname
Western Metallica Commences Drilling at Luz Maria Copper Porphyry Prospect
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.