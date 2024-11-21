TECHNATION kicks off TECH7 Summit preparation for Canada’s G7 Presidency

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TECHNATION, Canada’s leading technology association, will spearhead the 2025 TECH7 Summit, aligning with Canada’s G7 Presidency. Set for Spring 2025, the Summit will focus on pressing global tech priorities, including responsible AI, bolstering cybersecurity, and accelerating digital transformation.

TECH7, established in 2021, unites national technology associations from the G7 countries. This coalition amplifies key global tech challenges and opportunities, driving action on digital governance, sustainable innovation, and emerging technologies. The alliance includes AFNUM (France), Anitec-Assinform (Italy), Bitkom (Germany), Digital Europe (EU), JEITA (Japan), ITI (USA), Numeum (France), techUK (UK), and TECHNATION representing Canada.

In an era marked by fragmentation in global technology governance, the TECH7 stands as a unified voice, proposing cohesive solutions on critical issues such as AI governance frameworks and international cybersecurity coordination. Building on its past successes—such as advocating for the G7’s adoption of the Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) concept—each TECH7 summit aims to further influence and advance global technology policy development.

The 2025 Summit will prioritize TECH7’s objectives while aligning with and complementing Canada’s G7’s goals of promoting inclusive economic growth, combating climate change and managing rapidly evolving technologies. A joint declaration will call for global collaboration on emerging digital issues, reinforcing TECH7’s mandate to foster innovation, productivity, prosperity and inclusion.

TECHNATION’s newly formed Executive Council, comprised of industry leaders, will guide the strategy and themes for the 2025 TECH7 Summit. The Council includes:

, EVP, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary, OpenText J. Paul Haynes , President and COO, eSentire

, President, Accenture Canada Sylvie Ouellette , President and Co-Founder, Versatil

, VP and Country Manager, Google Cloud/AI Angela Mondou, CEO, TECHNATION and TECH7 member

“The cohesive work of the TECH7 Associations increased the emphasis on digital issues in the G7 Agenda, drawing attention on crucial matters such as innovation in AI and quantum technologies, the security of digital infrastructures, and the promotion of open and inclusive digital trade. We look forward to continuing to work with TECHNATION and our TECH7 colleagues to drive global cooperation,” said Eleonora Faina, CEO, Anitec-Assinform.

“As a proud member of the TECH7, TECHNATION confirms our commitment to collaborate with our G7 counterparts to advocate for collective global change through digital transformation and emerging technology adoption,” said Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION. “The TECH7 Summit 2025 is a crucial lever to shape global policies, foster international collaboration, and lead meaningful change in shaping our digital future. We look forward to hosting the TECH7 Summit in spring 2025 and will continue to build on key priorities related to accelerating AI adoption and responsible AI governance, increasing cyber resilience and digital transformation and ultimately enabling the inclusiveness of technology adoption across society.”

“The TECH7 plays an important role in driving global discussions on technology, innovation and digital transformation. Now more than ever, industry and government must work together to collectively address and advance key digital issues – it is our future,” noted J.Paul Haynes, President & Chief Operating Officer, eSentire. “As a member of the 2025 TECH7 Executive Council, I look forward to working with my fellow council members, TECHNATION and our TECH7 colleagues to advance action on global tech priorities with the top of the list being AI and cybersecurity.”

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada’s leading technology association, uniting industry, government and communities to drive economic prosperity across the nation. Our members encompass Canadian and global SMEs, multinationals and innovators who contribute to enhancing Canada’s economic growth and global competitiveness through technology. At TECHNATION, we champion digital innovation, technology prosperity and shape tech policy through advocacy, thought leadership, talent development, networking and business development opportunities. Learn more at www.technationcanada.ca.



