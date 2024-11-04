Tether Launches Holiday Gift Guide for Cannabis Retailers Across Ontario

Toronto, ON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tether, a community for Budtenders across Canada, announces the release of its first-ever print edition Holiday Gift Guide. To support retailers in preparing for the annual surge in product demand, Tether’s Holiday Gift Guide will be delivered to 1,800 cannabis retailers across Ontario. Packed with fun holiday content, upcoming Budtender-focused initiatives, and a curated selection of products from its brand partners that will resonate with every type of consumer, Tether’s Holiday Gift Guide is a product of the strong community the organization has built since its launch in 2021.

Cannabis retailers, like any traditional retailers, are preparing for the holiday rush. A recent PwC Canada report shows that 87% of shoppers place a high priority on convenience, making it clear that a smooth buying experience is critical for sales and brand loyalty. 43% of consumers surveyed also noted that knowledgeable staff are a top source for product recommendations, a figure that’s likely higher for cannabis due to low consumer education, meaning shoppers are turning to well-informed Budtenders for recommendations based on preference and experience level. Tether’s Holiday Gift Guide features a handpicked list of products, complete with insights on how they fit into various holiday activities and the types of consumers they’ll appeal to, making it the perfect tool for Budtenders to boost sales and keep customers satisfied.

“The Tether team worked hard to curate some great holiday gifting ideas and deliver real brand value and education to our Budtender and retailer audience that is constantly growing,” says Katie Pringle, Co-Founder of Tether. “Our brand partners helped bring this vision to life.”

This year’s guide features products from some of Tether’s valued brand partners including Bud Lafleur, Good Supply, HER.B by Jane Dope, Jane Dope, Redecan, Sense & Purpose, Shatterizer, Rebound by Stewart Farms, and XMG. From pre-rolls to bold cannabis beverages to wellness-focused bath products, Tether is eager to share this year’s roundup.

“I started Stewart Farms to help as many people as possible live and feel better. Today, we know we have a wellness catalogue doing exactly that, evidenced by Canadians from coast to coast taking time out of their busy lives to write and tell us how much they love our products,” says Tanner Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stewart Farms. “Tether’s Holiday Gift Guide is the perfect opportunity to connect with Ontario retailers and show how our products can give the ultimate gift this holiday season—the gift of knowing a loved one will find comfort and relief under their tree.”

Tether’s Holiday Gift Guide is an extension of the work Tether does year-round to build meaningful relationships between Budtenders and brands. The guide is designed to complement other Tether initiatives, such as its iconic sampling events for Budtenders and retailers, which offer firsthand product experiences and valuable educational opportunities. Tether’s highly anticipated Holiday Market will return on Wednesday, November 6, with over 35 brands and 200 attendees expected at Millworks Creative Studios in Dundas, ON. The event will give retailers another chance to connect with brands and prepare for the holiday season.

By bringing traditional holiday PR tactics to the cannabis industry, Tether is helping break down the stigma often associated with this emerging, highly regulated market. The Holiday Gift Guide is a reflection of this ongoing effort, positioning cannabis as a thoughtful and mainstream gift option while offering practical tools for retailers to succeed during the holidays.

About Tether

Tether is Canada’s Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 5,000 Budtenders from across the country. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit https://tetherbuds.com/.

