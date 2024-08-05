The Canadian Real Estate Association Installs 2025-2026 Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

At its 2025 Annual General Meeting, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) installed Valérie Paquin as Chair of its 2025-2026 Board of Directors.

Paquin is a REALTOR® and broker-manager from Blainville, Québec, who has spent the past 20 years helping shape the real estate industry. A recognized leader, she has served as a volunteer on Greater Montreal Real Estate Board committees (now the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers) and has chaired numerous CREA committees. She’s also committed to volunteerism within and outside the industry.

Paquin is joined on the board by fellow officers Garry Bhaura, Chair-Elect, Darin Germyn, Vice-Chair, and James Mabey, Immediate Past Chair.

CREA’s 2025-2026 Board of Directors is rounded out with the following members:

Anthony Bastiaanssen, Regional Director, British Columbia/Yukon

Sarah Johnston, Regional Director, Alberta/Northwest Territories

Kourosh Doustshenas, Regional Director, Manitoba

Avril Reifferscheid, Regional Director, Saskatchewan

Winson Chan, Regional Director, Ontario

Daniel Dagenais, Regional Director, Quebec

Chris Peters, Regional Director, Atlantic

Linnea Vandenberghe, Regional Director, Atlantic

David Brown, Director-at-Large

David Oikle, Director-at-Large

Luc Woolsey, Director-at-Large

Phil Moore, Director-at-Large

About the Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

The Canadian Real Estate Association

Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460

E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6f7decf-33d5-4d1d-ab7b-7968aa23a714



