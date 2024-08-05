The Quebec City Market Remains Resilient in February Despite Growing Economic Uncertainty

The number of sales rose by 9 per cent in February, posting the fourth-highest level of activity ever recorded by the Centris system for a February.

Plexes saw a notable 44 per cent surge in sales, while single-family homes and condominiums recorded increases of 7 per and 6 per cent, respectively.

The very low inventory of properties for sale across all categories continues to strongly favour sellers, who benefit from market conditions conducive to widespread overheating. Active listings were

32 per cent lower than in February 2024.

As a result, prices jumped by 36 per cent for small income properties, 21 per cent for single-family homes, and 12 per cent for condominiums.

QUEBEC CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of February 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Residential sales in the Quebec City CMA reached 1,047 transactions in February 2025. This represents a 9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Transactional activity exceeded the historical average for this month by 28 per cent.

“The strength of the Quebec City market appears unwavering despite a context of uncertainty marked by the Trump administration’s ultra-protectionist trade policy towards Canada. The residential real estate market is beginning to show tangible signs that these policies are affecting buyer confidence, particularly in Ontario and Alberta. However, the residential market in Quebec and, in particular, the Quebec City area, seems to have been relatively unaffected in February,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

He adds: “The region’s diversified economic base, stabilized by a significant proportion of jobs in institutional and public sectors, is one advantage along with the market stimulus provided by the drastic drop in interest rates. The strong likelihood of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada to support the Canadian economy, expected as early as March 12, is encouraging buyers to enter the Quebec City market. At the same time, the confidence index of Quebec consumers in making a major purchase declined only slightly in February. Against this backdrop, the Quebec City market should prove resilient in the months ahead.”

