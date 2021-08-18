The rugged devices that are transforming Canada’s frontline industries

Among the most significant by-products of the pandemic has been an increased reliance on technology, to not only keep business operations afloat, but as a solution for longstanding workflow inefficiencies.

While every industry has had to respond to the pandemic in some form or another, those operating in the fields of construction and engineering, oil and gas, and manufacturing and logistics, were hit especially hard – ushering in an immediate need for digital tools and technology to get jobs done safely and effectively.

Enter Samsung Galaxy rugged devices, designed to meet the mobility and productivity needs of industries that operate in a wide range of environments, from the field to the office, to the warehouse and the road. The Galaxy rugged line-up, including the Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, the Galaxy Tab Active3, an 8.0″ tablet, and the Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1″ tablet, is an ideal choice for industries where moving exclusively to a work from home model is not an option.

“Samsung has been a trusted partner to many organizations serving frontline industries, who have been dealing with the immense upsurge in demand for technology solutions during the pandemic,” said Paul Edwards, VP of Enterprise Mobility, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Our devices support industries that can’t afford losses in efficiency and collaboration, that are delivering essential services to the public at a critical time. Our Galaxy rugged devices help to ensure that a high standard of service continues to be met, regardless of what the day throws at them.”

Durable and adaptable

Galaxy rugged devices are equipped with military-grade durability , making them rugged enough to withstand harsh environments for workers in a variety of industries. From delivery workers braving the cold and extreme heat, to truck drivers travelling along bumpy roads, the durability and adaptability of the Galaxy rugged line-up can handle it all.

With an IP68-rating , these devices are also dust and water-resistant, tough enough to weather a flash rainstorm or a sawdust-filled construction site. The Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy Tab Active Pro are also equipped with the IP68-certified S Pen, a digital stylus that allows to workers mark up documents and capture client signatures in unforgiving elements. For workers who are required to wear productive gear, all rugged devices have increased touch sensitivity that ensures they can stay protected, while getting the job done.

To maximize productivity for truck drivers who are on the road or scientists working in the field for most of the day, these rugged technologies come equipped with powerful, long-lasting batteries . If a battery does need to be swapped out for another, convenient battery replacement allows workers to stay powered for the remainder of their shifts.



Keeping front line teams productive

Due to the nature of their work, the emergency services and public safety sectors require versatile technology solutions. With Samsung DeX technology built into the Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy Tab Active Pro, public safety and health workers are provided with a mobile-powered desktop-like computing experience that combines familiar, PC-like capabilities with the convenience and portability of a mobile device. They can leverage their mobile device while on patrol or responding to emergency calls, and then activate DeX to complete reporting and other tasks within a simplified workflow. By connecting their mobile device to an external display, they can use multiple applications at once, resize windows and easily drag and drop files, just as they would on a PC or laptop.

It’s no secret that teams on the front lines, who are spread out over large distances, require clear, seamless communication. This capability is made easy with the Push-to-Talk feature available on the Galaxy XCover Pro. Through this feature, users can program one of two buttons on the side of the device to launch Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie. With this app, workers in the oil field can communicate updates at the touch of a button, so teams can stay informed and relay critical updates to one another without delay.

Most frontline industries utilize scanning technology to complete their day’s work, a feature that is vital to the logistics and warehousing sectors who have seen rising workloads due to the pandemic. Samsung Knox Capture, an enterprise-grade barcode scanning app available on the Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy XCover Pro, enables these workers to easily capture all major barcode types with their mobile device, helping to streamline IT workflows by eliminating the need for additional scanning peripherals.

As the workforce continues to adapt and evolve into a post-pandemic reality, solutions like the Galaxy rugged line-up are here to stay. Now more than ever, their value has increased for Canadian businesses in sectors like public safety, manufacturing and construction, among others, making them an indispensable aid to frontline workers everywhere.

To learn more about Samsung rugged devices, visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/business/insights/ruggedized-solutions-for-business



These devices passed U.S. military specification (MIL-STD-810G for the Galaxy XCover Pro, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, MIL-STD-810H for the Galaxy Tab Active3 – Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests is a United States Military Standard) testing against a subset of 21 and 23 specific environmental conditions, respectively, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810G/MIL-STD-810H testing. Samsung does not guarantee device performance in all extreme conditions. Please see the inbox Quick Start Guide.

IP68 rating means that the device is protected against harmful ingress of dust and static fresh water at up to 1.5 m for up to 30 minutes, under certain defined test conditions. According to accredited test results, individual results may vary. Note: IP68 rating does not mean that the device is waterproof.

Touch sensitivity may vary depending on glove material.

Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

Additional batteries sold separately.

Samsung DeX can be activated via Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 with accessories such as an HDMI adapter, multi-port adapter or cable. Accessories and monitor sold separately. Using a genuine Samsung HDMI adapter or cable qualified for Samsung DeX is recommended. Certain apps may not run or may require license (for purchase) on Samsung DeX.