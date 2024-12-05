This Christmas, Turn Your Mechanical Keyboard into an Ocean of Rose Gold with Awekeys’ Actual Copper Keycaps

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper has long been a key material in electronics, but it’s not often recognized for its aesthetic qualities—until now. This Christmas, elevate your mechanical keyboard with the Awekeys Copper Eagle Keycap set, the perfect gift for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury and style to their setup. Crafted from actual copper alloy, these keycaps give your keyboard a stunning, premium look that goes beyond the typical RGB lighting customization. While many boast about lighting effects, nothing compares to the sheer elegance of having your keys made from real metal.

The Copper Eagle set features keycaps made from solid, machined metal, offering a weighty and shimmering appeal that plastic simply can’t replicate. Designed to be compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones, these keycaps can be easily attached to any mechanical keyboard, regardless of its size or style. They not only transform your keyboard visually, but also provide a truly unique audiovisual experience. The metallic feel of the keys adds an extra dimension to typing, and once you start using them, you’ll appreciate the sound they produce. The metallic click is deep and resonant, like the sound of coins clinking together, creating a satisfying auditory feedback that enhances your typing experience. It’s a sound that plastic keycaps simply can’t match.

Made from recycled cupronickel, a durable and strong copper alloy, the Copper Eagle set highlights Awekeys’ dedication to sustainable practices without sacrificing quality. Each keycap is precisely milled before being coated with a satin copper finish, not only providing a sleek look but also offering a unique tactile sensation with every keystroke. The weight of the metal adds substance, while the natural warmth of copper gives your keyboard a refined, elegant feel.

When it comes to sound, the Copper Eagle set shines. Metal keycaps are known for their ability to produce a more resonant and pleasing click compared to plastic keycaps. The Copper Eagle set excels in this regard, offering rich auditory feedback that can be further fine-tuned with the right switches and keyboard combination. The cool, tactile sensation of the metal beneath your fingers, combined with the satisfying click, takes your typing experience to a whole new level. Unlike plastic keycaps, which can feel “fake” and hollow, the Copper Eagle set elevates your keyboard’s experience with its premium, metal construction.

A common concern with copper alloys and glossy keycaps is the potential for fingerprints and patina. However, Awekeys has addressed this issue by coating each keycap with a nanocoating that prevents oxidation and protects against oils and sweat from your fingertips. As a result, your keycaps will remain shiny and pristine for months, with minimal maintenance required. This coating ensures your Copper Eagle keycaps retain their luxurious appearance, even with regular use.

The Copper Eagle set is available in various kits to suit different keyboard layouts, from the base kit for a 100% layout to custom options featuring different copper grades and even vanity keys adorned with eagle imagery. Whether you want to upgrade a standard keyboard or customize it with special keys for your enter, escape, or backspace, there’s an option for everyone.

One thing to keep in mind, especially if you’re considering this as a Christmas gift, is the weight. Copper keycaps are significantly heavier than their plastic counterparts, which means your keyboard will feel more substantial. While this adds to the premium feel, it could be a drawback if you need to frequently move your keyboard around. Another minor consideration is that, like most metal keycaps, these won’t support backlighting. If you’re used to illuminated keys, you’ll need to rely on muscle memory to find your keys in the dark. However, the tradeoff is that you’ll own the most visually striking keyboard in your circle of friends—one that’s sure to turn heads.

This Christmas, give the gift of sophistication with Awekeys’ Copper Eagle Keycap set—your loved one will not only appreciate the aesthetic transformation but will also enjoy a superior typing experience that feels as good as it looks.



