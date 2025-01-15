ThoughtExchange Acquires Sparrow Connected, Solidifying Leadership in Engagement and Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThoughtExchange, a market leader in survey and engagement solutions, has joined forces with Sparrow Connected’s omnichannel communications platform. This acquisition expands ThoughtExchange by allowing organizations the benefits of full-spectrum engagement and communications in one platform.

Engagement has long been a strength of the ThoughtExchange platform, and now organizations can pair unparalleled engagement capabilities with Sparrow Connected’s omni-channel communications tools. Companies using Sparrow Connected experience a 300% increase in communications reach, ensuring that important messages are delivered effectively across the organization.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sparrow’s incredible technology and team into the ThoughtExchange family,” says ThoughtExchange CEO Dave MacLeod. “AI is revolutionizing how organizations communicate, and integrating Sparrow’s powerful communications platform into the ThoughtExchange ecosystem takes our offering to the next level. Together, we’re empowering our customers to transform how they engage, connect, and drive meaningful outcomes in this new era of AI-driven communication.”

“I’m excited to join the ThoughtExchange family. This merger represents an exciting milestone for Sparrow as we join forces with ThoughtExchange to redefine what’s possible in organizational communication,” says Chris Izquierdo, founder and CEO of Sparrow Connected. “By combining Sparrow’s innovative communication platform with ThoughtExchange’s strengths in collaboration and feedback, we’re creating a unified solution that not only streamlines communication but also creates deeper engagement and actionable insights. Together, we’re equipping organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an AI-powered world.”

The combination of ThoughtExchange and Sparrow Connected’s resources means ThoughtExchange customers can streamline their communications. This will allow our customers to leverage Sparrow Connected’s channels—including its integration with the Microsoft Suites—to create and manage communications content, deliver across multiple channels, and use dynamic analytics to measure their impact on business objectives.

Sparrow Connected’s features will enhance ThoughtExchange’s capabilities, including providing customers with access to custom project pages, email templates, more integrations, better list management, and seamless engagement communications through multiple channels.

With this acquisition, the ThoughtExchange platform will become an even more powerful communications and engagement solution for K-12, enterprise, and public organizations. Sparrow Connected’s sophisticated offerings will help ThoughtExchange amplify its mission of providing leaders with the data—and communication—they need to achieve the best outcomes for their people.

About ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange is the leading survey and engagement platform. By combining deep AI capabilities with proprietary qualitative survey methods, our award-winning SaaS platform bridges the gap between quantitative sentiment and actionable solutions. Whether engaging 10 or 10,000 people, leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical community and employee insights and improve decision-making. Thousands of K-12, enterprise, and public leaders have trusted the platform to gather high-quality feedback that’s accessible and representative of the voices in their organizations.

Company website: https://thoughtexchange.com/

About Sparrow Connected:

Sparrow Connected is a leading provider of internal communications solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing how organizations worldwide connect and engage with their workforce. Their user-friendly platform seamlessly integrates with the Microsoft platform, empowering businesses to enhance internal communications on their own terms, without extensive IT support. With an AI-powered omnichannel solution trusted by companies across 25 industries, Sparrow Connected streamlines internal communications processes, fostering collaboration and driving business outcomes.

Company website: https://www.sparrowconnected.com/

Contact

Alex Chapple

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58d878e4-94d8-4dd9-93e5-3b0b8e4d7cb0



CBJ Newsmakers