ThoughtExchange Becomes the Official Engagement and Analytics Partner of CommunityEDU

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThoughtExchange , the leading K-12 survey and engagement platform, is proud to announce its new role as CommunityEDU’s official engagement and analytics partner. Through the partnership, ThoughtExchange strengthens its commitment to supporting K-12 district leaders in engaging their communities and leveraging data-driven insights.

The partnership will extend to CommunityEDU’s network of established event, media, and community brands, including District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), DA Leadhership Network for Women, District Administration, and University Business.

DALI members meet for retreats and summits throughout the year, which serve as a vital space for district leadership, innovation, and collaboration. Through these events, ThoughtExchange will empower DALI members with expert insights and thought leadership into K-12’s most pressing problems. In addition, DALI members will have access to exclusive ThoughtExchange benefits, including a discount on new subscriptions, so that they can leverage cutting-edge survey and analysis capabilities in their districts.

DALI member Dr. Barbara A. Mullen, Superintendent at Rush-Henrietta Central School District, is enthusiastic about the partnership announcement. “I love working with ThoughtExchange. It has allowed my district to be laser-focused in the work,” she explains. “I enjoy sharing our impact with the DALI network and look forward to more opportunities to spread awareness of how ThoughtExchange brings communities together.”

“Our partnership with CommunityEDU provides its DALI members with an advanced platform for collaboration and action planning, solidifying our commitment to education leaders,” says ThoughtExchange CEO George Psiharis. “By working together, CommunityEDU and ThoughtExchange are equipping leaders with solutions to better understand their districts, address key challenges, and make a long-term, positive impact in their communities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ThoughtExchange as the official engagement and analytics partner,” says Amy Dujon, Vice President of Education at CommunityEDU. “This collaboration will enable us to provide leaders with real-time insights and actionable research, equipping them with the data-driven strategies needed to navigate challenges and drive meaningful change in their districts. Together, we are enhancing our commitment to advancing innovative leadership and informed decision-making.”

ThoughtExchange has long been a trusted partner for K-12 districts and administrators, offering an innovative platform that ensures every voice is heard and decisions are informed by local context. Thousands of education leaders across America use ThoughtExchange to solve their most pressing problems, from attendance to staff retention—making their districts more responsive and resilient, and their students more successful.

By partnering with CommunityEDU, ThoughtExchange furthers its mission to help administrators navigate complex challenges while fostering transparency and trust.

About the Partnership

The partnership between ThoughtExchange and CommunityEDU brings together two leaders in K-12 education. With a fixed number of surveys and engagements conducted annually, ThoughtExchange will provide DALI members access to valuable insights and reports enriched by its additional research through other associations. This fall, ThoughtExchange will present a robust state of K-12 education report, compiling its broader industry research with DALI member insights. DALI members will also receive an exclusive discount on new ThoughtExchange subscriptions, and more benefits will be announced soon.

Discount redemption page: https://thoughtexchange.com/dali-member-offer/

About ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange is the leading survey and engagement platform. By combining deep AI capabilities with proprietary qualitative survey methods, our award-winning SaaS platform bridges the gap between quantitative sentiment and actionable solutions. Whether engaging 10 or 10,000 people, leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical community and employee insights and improve decision-making. Thousands of K-12, enterprise, and public leaders have trusted the platform to gather high-quality feedback that’s accessible and representative of the voices in their organizations.

Company website: https://thoughtexchange.com/

About CommunityEDU

CommunityEDU was established in 2025 to unify its network of powerful media, events, and community platforms to equip education and technology leaders with the tools, knowledge, and connections to create meaningful change across K-12 and higher education.

Media platforms powered by CommunityEDU include District Administration and University Business. Events include the Future of Education Technology (FETC) and the DA Leadhership Network for Women. CommunityEDU also encompasses the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI), which provides cutting-edge leadership development opportunities through the DALI Superintendents Summits and DALI Cabinet Retreats.

Company website: http://www.community-edu.com/

