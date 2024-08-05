ThreeD Capital Inc. Cancels Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that it has cancelled its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 11:00am (Toronto time).

ThreeD plans to reschedule the AGM within the next few weeks. Shareholders eligible to attend and vote at the AGM will receive new forms of proxy with meeting details.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Matthew Davis, CPA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



