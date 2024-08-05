ThreeD Capital Inc. Releases Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited results as at and for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.

As at December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, investments and digital assets of $42.3 million.

As at December 31, 2024, net asset value per share was $0.76 as compared to $0.86 as at June 30, 2024. (See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere)

Financial Highlights for the three and six months ending December 31, 2024 with comparatives:

Operating Results Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net investment and digital assets gains (losses) $ (1,391,161 ) $ (4,251,307 ) $ (1,509,862 ) $ 3,374,507 Operating, general and administrative expenses (953,520 ) (598,753 ) (1,996,968 ) (1,521,414 ) Net income (loss) for the period (2,216,578 ) (4,600,755 ) (3,315,158 ) 2,193,938 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (2,217,226 ) (4,600,361 ) (3,315,555 ) 2,193,956 Basic income (loss) per common share (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) 0.04 Diluted income (loss) per common share (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) 0.04

Consolidated statement of financial position highlights December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Cash $ 49,110 $ 482,146 Investments, at fair value 39,833,331 51,577,705 Digital assets, at fair value less cost to sell 2,415,173 3,156,065 Total assets 43,875,042 56,174,715 Total liabilities 864,916 11,455,313 Share capital, contributed surplus, warrants 153,179,771 151,573,492 Foreign currency translation reserve 874,705 875,102 Deficit (111,044,350 ) (107,729,192 )

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO, stated “We are optimistic that the digital assets and investments within ThreeD’s portfolio will generate future economic growth to the Company. As global markets continue to experience uncertainty, we see tremendous opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth as we continue to invest in emerging companies that align with our strategic vision.”

Additionally, ThreeD announces that it will no longer be releasing its unaudited net asset value per share (“NAV”) on a monthly basis. Instead, the Company will include the NAV within its quarterly financial results press releases to aid shareholders with analysis of Company performance that can be analyzed with the Company’s quarterly unaudited financial statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to “net asset value per share” (“NAV”) which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding our performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Matthew Davis, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



CBJ Newsmakers