Tidus Wallet Unleashes 3-click Cross-Chain Transfers with Mayan Swift and Wormhole Integration

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tidus , the crypto everything app — a cutting-edge decentralized wallet, has announced its integration with the Mayan Swift SDK, powered by Wormhole. This new feature brings ultra-fast cross-chain transfers to Tidus users, providing a seamless and secure experience for both newcomers and decentralized finance (DeFi) power users.

With this integration, Tidus Wallet users can now access stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, as well as native tokens SOL and ETH, for bridging transfers between Ethereum and Solana blockchains. By the end of November 2024, Tidus will extend this cross-chain capability to include all EVM-compatible chains, allowing users to move assets seamlessly across multiple networks. This continued expansion reflects Tidus’ commitment to making DeFi accessible, affordable, and easy for everyone.

“Our integration with Mayan Swift and Wormhole is a major step forward in Tidus Wallet’s mission to simplify decentralized finance for everyone,” said Dan Mulligan, CEO, Founder at Tidus Wallet. “With this integration, we’re making cross-chain transfers as easy and cheap as possible, allowing users to move assets securely and seamlessly between Ethereum and Solana now—and soon across all EVM chains.”

Despite the rapid growth of decentralized finance, DeFi usage among retail users remains low due to complex processes and high transaction fees. Recent studies show that fewer than 5% of cryptocurrency holders actively use DeFi services, pointing to a significant gap in accessibility and usability. Tidus Wallet aims to close this gap by offering quick, low-cost, and user-friendly solutions that enable everyone to participate in DeFi without needing advanced technical knowledge.

Key Features of the Tidus Wallet Integration:

Cross-Chain Support: Transfer USDC, USDT, and ETH between Ethereum and Solana blockchains now, with support for all EVM chains by late November 2024.

Enhanced Security: Powered by the secure infrastructure of Wormhole and Mayan Finance, ensuring robust protection for users’ assets. Tidus allows the bridging to occur to your other wallet minimizing potential room for error.

Low-Cost Transfers: Optimized for cost efficiency, minimizing gas fees for cross-chain transactions and taking no additional fees.

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design allows users to bridge assets in just three clicks, enhancing the DeFi experience for all levels of users.

Tidus Wallet is now available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Chrome Web Store, allowing users to experience the future of decentralized finance from any device. By expanding to all EVM chains and focusing on a simplified user experience, Tidus is setting new standards in cross-chain asset management and aiming to make DeFi accessible to the masses.

For more information, visit tiduswallet.com and tidusdao.com .

About Tidus Wallet

Tidus Wallet is a decentralized wallet dedicated to providing a seamless, user-friendly experience for DeFi enthusiasts and newcomers alike. With a focus on security, innovation, and ease of use, Tidus Wallet aims to revolutionize how users manage and transfer assets in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

