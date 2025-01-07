TiffinStash records 45% revenue growth during Canada’s tax break season

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto’s top tiffin marketplace, TiffinStash , saw impressive year-end growth, with a 45% revenue increase and a 50% rise in orders during Canada’s tax break season compared to the same period last year. With a remarkable 75% return customer rate in December 2024, this milestone underscores the growing trust and loyalty TiffinStash has cultivated among its clientele.

Customers are taking advantage of TiffinStash’s flexible subscription plans, locking in the best rates for 2-3 months in advance. The platform’s unique features—such as the ability to switch, pause, or skip tiffins—have given users the freedom to secure discounted rates while retaining full control over their meal choices. Customers are also maximizing their savings with TiffinStash’s Rewards Points Program, earning points for every dollar spent and accumulating rewards to enhance future orders.

“December is always a critical time for us, with the holidays and travel in full swing. While we expected a boost from the tax break announcement, the growth we experienced far exceeded our expectations, defining this an exceptionally strong period for us. Our loyal customers—many with us ordering consistently for 6 months to 2 years—are embracing our flexible offerings, placing orders in advance, which speaks to the trust they place in us,” said Shruti Shah, Co-founder of TiffinStash.

“Our platform offers unmatched convenience, allowing customers to filter by city, cuisine, delivery time and ratings, ensuring a personalized tiffin experience that adapts to their needs with flexibility at every step,” she added.

TiffinStash is redefining the tiffin experience for the South Asian diaspora in the GTA with 60 plus home-style meal options from licensed sellers, allowing customers to enjoy authentic Indian meals, add-ons and savoury treats for lunch and dinner. Unlike other delivery services, TiffinStash has no platform, delivery, or hidden fees. Free delivery is available in select GTA areas, including Oakville, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Thornhill, North York, Scarborough and East York, with extended service to Milton, Markham, Vaughan, and the Durham region.

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit www.tiffinstash.com or download the app and follow TiffinStash on Instagram .

