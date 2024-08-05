Tintina Announces Appointment of Interim CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) announces that Juan Enrique Rassmuss, who is a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) to replace Mr. Eugenio Ferrari, CEO who is on medical leave.

About Tintina

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.

Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 848-9888

Email: [email protected]

