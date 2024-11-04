Titanium Transportation Opens its 8th US Freight Brokerage Office in Virginia

BOLTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, today announced that it continues to implement its strategic plan to increase its North American footprint by opening a new freight brokerage office in Virginia Beach, VA – the Company’s 8th such US location.

Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group noted, “Expanding our US footprint with an asset-light model in strategic markets is central to Titanium’s growth strategy, and we’re excited to establish our 8th location in the United States.

“Virginia’s strategic location on the central east coast enables us to efficiently serve major US economic hubs east of the Mississippi and throughout the country. With nearly half of US consumers reachable within a one-day drive, our Virginia operation is set to be a vital gateway into key consumer markets.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 900 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the US with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM” and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

