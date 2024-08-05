Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its first quarter results on May 2, 2025.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca), after markets close on Friday, May 2, 2025.  

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOI”. Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance
Aura Minerals Successfully Starts Ramp-Up at Borborema, On Schedule, Within Budget, and Setting an ESG Benchmark
Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for the Dutton Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.