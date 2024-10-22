TOPIKOS Spirit & Beverage Co. announces acquisition of the award-winning REN Ultra-Premium Vodka

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS™) announces the expansion of its portfolio through the acquisition of REN Ultra Premium Vodka. This marks the next phase of REN Vodka’s journey from a local favourite, to global phenomenon, while strengthening TOPIKOS™’ positioning and expertise in the vodka category – the largest of the spirits industry.

“Since its inception, TOPIKOS™ has been keen to explore true joint ventures and acquisitions that allow it to build emerging, premium beverage alcohol brands,” says Peter Kourtis, TOPIKOS™ Co-Founder and CEO. “Together, in a deeply collaborative partnership, REN Vodka and TOPIKOS™ will bring this award-winning luxury spirit to the global stage.”

In recognition of its quality and flavour profile, REN Vodka recently won Gold at The Vodka Masters 2024 global competition awarded by The Spirits Business, judged by a panel of independent experts. Crafted from sweet corn in a copper kettle and distilled four times in Ontario, REN Vodka is an ultra-premium spirit that is charcoal filtered for exceptional purity. Driven by a dedication to excellence, and distilled with quality in mind, the crystal-clear liquid has delicate notes of citrus, sweet corn, and grain.

“REN Vodka has built a passionate local following, a result of our exceptional quality and ultra-premium experience – a true testament to Canadian-made spirits,” says Nicoletta Millis, REN Vodka Co-Founder.

REN means “to be reborn” and reflects the brand’s mission to reinvent and reimagine one of the world’s oldest spirits, delivering a modern take on timeless craftsmanship. It’s a culmination of a time-honored recipe, the finest ingredients and unparalleled passion for what every vodka should aspire to be.

“REN Vodka is a beloved spirit with a strong local following on a mission to change the way consumers experience ultra-premium vodka,” says Kourtis. “We are thrilled to introduce REN to a broader audience, cultivate deeper connections and set new standards for quality and innovation in the ultra-premium vodka category.”

REN Vodka joins the distinguished TOPIKOS™ portfolio which includes global and local brands across spirits, RTD and wine in Canada. REN Vodka is available across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and soon to be rest of Canada.

For more about REN Ultra-Premium Vodka, visit renvodka.com and @renpremiumvodka.

About Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc.

(TOPIKOS) Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS) is a Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol distributor and broker company. TOPIKOS ™ brings industry expertise to both world-class and emerging brands, serving customers and consumers across Canada through a unique distributor and route-to-market model targeting sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development and manufacturing with ongoing expansion into the US market. For more information about TOPIKOS™ and its full-service innovative route-to-market offering, visit topikosinc.com.

About REN Vodka

REN is vodka in its purest form. The name means “to be reborn”, and REN is just that – a rebirth and reimagining of one of the world’s oldest spirits. Crafted to perfection, this is more than an ultra-premium vodka – it’s an ultra-premium experience. Made from sweet corn in a copper kettle culminating in a smooth and clean finish, REN is a result of the most time-honored recipes, finest ingredients, and unparalleled passion for what every vodka should aspire to be.

