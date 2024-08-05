Toronto Downtown West BIA Rolls Out Major Sustainability Push for Earth Month and Beyond

Toronto, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Downtown West BIA (TDWBIA) and its members are celebrating Earth Month with a significant commitment to building a cleaner, greener downtown. From community clean-ups, a new pollinator garden, rooftop beehives and educational events, there are a series of initiatives planned in downtown Toronto that not only mark Earth Month but underscore an ongoing investment in sustainable city living.

“Our district is home to some of the most iconic destinations in the city, and we’re committed to doing our part to support its continued evolution,” says Janice Solomon, Executive Director, TDWBIA. “The Toronto Downtown West BIA is dedicated to keeping public spaces clean and vibrant year-round to encourage community engagement and attract visitors. By supporting these sustainable initiatives, we help to establish the neighbourhood’s sense of place, promote local businesses, and increase foot traffic, all of which contribute to a thriving downtown.”

Community Clean-Ups, New Pollinator Garden and Growing Network of Green Rooftops

On Friday, April 25, the TDWBIA is calling on its more than 3,000 local businesses to get outside, roll up their sleeves and join Clean Toronto Together, a city-wide effort to tidy up parks and public spaces across the district.

On Earth Day, April 22, volunteers from the Fairmont Royal York hotel’s Sustainability Committee and the TDWBIA will gather for a clean-up of University Triangle. This work will set the stage for the TDWBIA to design and plant a new pollinator garden in the space, made possible by a PollinateTO Grant. In celebration of World Bee Day on May 20, the TDWBIA and Fairmont Royal York staff will plant 500-700 native pollinator plants within the 240 square-metre (2,500 square-feet) space. Designed with sustainable placemaking in mind, plans for the garden include:

Planting 15 varieties of native plant species that provide habitat and food for about 70 pollinator species (many types of bees, bumblebees, butterflies, moths, etc.)

A new mural painted by OCAD University students with the theme Habitat in the City

Interpretive signage to educate the public on pollinators and the importance of urban natural habitats

“With University Triangle positioned across from Union Station where University Avenue, Front Street and York Street meet, this symbolic gateway to the district welcomes daily commuters and visitors to the city,” says Dana Duncanson, Managing Director, TDWBIA. “Beautifying this space is a demonstration of our ongoing placemaking efforts downtown, creating desirable places for our businesses, residents and visitors to engage with and enjoy.”

The new pollinator garden highlights Toronto’s continued leadership in sustainability. In 2009, Toronto became the first city in North America to implement a bylaw requiring green roofs on new developments or additions over 2,000 square-metres in gross floor area. With 106 active cranes—the most of any North American city, according to the latest Crane Index —Toronto is setting a dynamic example of how urban development can prioritize environmental responsibility.

Toronto Downtown West BIA proudly supports and celebrates local landmarks incorporating green roofs and pollinator-friendly spaces, including 401 Richmond, the Fairmont Royal York, and the CN Tower among many others. These initiatives not only help cool the city, improve air quality, and support thriving pollinator populations but also play a critical role in advancing the district’s environmental stewardship.

Pollinator Week Workshop

Later in the season, the TDWBIA in collaboration with the Fairmont Royal York will host a Pollinator Week event, offering the public a chance to learn about pollinators’ vital role in urban ecosystems. The event will include hands-on activities, expert talks, and opportunities to get involved in sustainability efforts throughout the community.

Support Local for Sustainable Growth & Explore Toronto’s Downtown West

Toronto Downtown West BIA is committed to sustainability by encouraging both residents and visitors to shop and dine locally. Supporting independent businesses that prioritize locally sourced products helps reduce carbon emissions and strengthens the downtown economy. This summer, why not plan a staycation and explore all that downtown Toronto has to offer? With a vibrant arts and culture scene, exciting sporting events, and world-class hospitality, the district offers the perfect destination for a sustainable and memorable experience right at home. Every purchase and visit supports the community’s resilience and fosters sustainable growth.

For a truly unique experience, consider Fairmont Royal York’s Bee Sustainable stay and dine offer, or enjoy a meal at 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower, where the menu features locally sourced ingredients and wines from Ontario, showcasing the best of Canadian flavours from coast to coast.

For more information, visit YourExperienceAwaits.ca.

