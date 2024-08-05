Toronto Kids Fashion Week Returns to Calgary This April at the BMO Centre

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Kids Fashion Week, renowned as the largest children’s fashion showcase in North America, is thrilled to announce its return to Calgary this April at the BMO Centre.

The event features 15-20 designers from around the globe, ensuring a diverse and vibrant display of creativity in the realm of children’s fashion. This makes the Toronto Kids Fashion Week a melting pot of inspiration and innovation. Having completed three successful years in Calgary, this grand fashion event is back in town for the 4th year. Auditions for the event are scheduled for February 22nd at DJD Dance Works Calgary Downtown. Young fashion enthusiasts dreaming of strutting their style on the runway are welcome to come and make their dream a reality.

Aman Dhaley, a Designer at the event, said, ‘Our goal is to bring a smile and spark some joy, and to remind your little ones to keep growing and keep blooming.’

Don’t miss out on this spectacular showcase of the future of fashion. Mark your calendars, and stay tuned for more updates on the event!

For audition details and registration, visit: www.tkfw.ca/model-registration

Contact:

Abby Yu

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae950ba-50e1-4bcc-adb6-74599095e602



