Toronto Star and Toronto Public Library Launch 2025 Short Story Contest

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you dream of becoming a published author, now might be your chance. The Toronto Star Short Story Contest is one of the largest and longest-running short story contests in North America and the call for entries into the 2025 competition starts tomorrow.

It’s the perfect springboard for aspiring writers. Each year the winning works are published in the Toronto Star and on thestar.com , giving passionate storytellers an excellent opportunity to capture national attention.

The contest, now in its 47th year, also carries one of the biggest prizes in Canada for a short story contest, with the first-place winner receiving $5,000. In addition to seeing their story in the largest newspaper and on one of the most-visited websites in Canada, the winner also gets to study with some of the country’s best creative writing teachers.

Part of the top prize includes the tuition fee for one of two programs at the Humber School for Writers, either the Creative Writing Graduate program, which has an approximate retail value of $3,895, or the Summer Workshop in Creative Writing, valued at $1,665.

The second-place winner receives a cash prize of $2,000 and the third-place winner will be awarded $1,000. All three winners will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges.

The contest opens on Saturday, January 4, and all submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Entrants can write on any topic they want and are limited to one entry per person. Stories must be original, previously unpublished and no more than 2,500 words. The competition is open to Ontario residents who are 16 years of age or older.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Toronto Public Library has been a partner with the Star in presenting the contest. The Humber School for Writers has been a partner for the past 15 years.

“Everyone has a story to share, and the Toronto Star Short Story Contest is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your creativity,” says Vickery Bowles, Toronto Public Library’s City Librarian. “We are proud to once again support this initiative in highlighting new voices and unique perspectives.”

All entries are read and short-listed by a panel from the Humber School for Writers. After submissions are narrowed to 20–25 stories, winner selection is done by a panel of distinguished judges.

This year’s judges include Vickery Bowles; Deborah Dundas, opinions editor and feature writer for the Toronto Star; Ali Hassan, moderator of CBC Radio’s annual Canada Reads competition; Richard Ouzounian, director and writer; and Kai Cheng Thom, author, performer, cultural worker and speaker.

For full contest rules, please visit www.thestar.com/shortstory

