Torr Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement; Completes Ground Geophysical Survey at Filion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Torr Metals Inc. (“Torr” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TMET.V), a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality highway-accessible copper and gold projects in south-central British Columbia and northern Ontario, is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) in the Company’s press release on Sept. 17, 2024. Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued (i) 760,919 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, and (ii) 4,010,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a “NFT Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $492,310. In addition, the non-flow through portion of the Private Placement is scheduled to close on or about Jan. 17, 2025.

Malcolm Dorsey, president and CEO, commented: “We are truly appreciative of the strong support from both new and existing shareholders, highlighting confidence in the Filion Gold Project and its vast potential. We are on track to not only complete the placement but to surpass it in the near term, all while maintaining our strong corporate structure. Meanwhile, this funding positions us to advance our exploration efforts, focusing on identifying and refining high-priority exploration targets along Filion’s largely untapped gold corridor. Strategically located next to the Trans-Canada Highway and hosting historically untested high-grade gold occurrences, these efforts represent a pivotal step toward uncovering potentially significant brand-new grassroots discoveries in one of northern Ontario’s most promising and accessible mining regions.”

Each FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each NFT Unit consisted of one non-flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one Warrant (the “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share until Dec. 19, 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration and development of the Company’s 100% owned Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario, Canada, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of all flow-through shares will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” and qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of flow-through shares using the “look back rule” with an effective date no later than Dec. 31, 2024, in an aggregate amount no less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the flow-through shares.

In connection with the First Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $25,641 and granted an aggregate of 251,125 non-transferable finder warrants of the Company (each, a “Finder Warrant”) to arm’s length finders of the Company in connection with the Private Placement. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share in respect of the NFT Unit and FT portions of the Private Placement until Dec. 19, 2026.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on April 20, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Completion of Ground Magnetic VLF-EM Survey

Torr Metals has successfully completed a 12.5 km² ground magnetic VLF (very low frequency) – EM (electromagnetic) geophysical survey over the majority of the 2024 Filion West soil grid, marking a significant step in advancing its exploration efforts towards a potential maiden drill program that will be the first to target recently identified anomalies. These geophysical methods are highly effective tools for identifying subsurface features linked to potential mineralization.

VLF-EM Surveys: These surveys are designed to identify shear zones, faults, and stratigraphic contacts that create structural conditions favorable for the concentration of mineralization, offering critical insights into subsurface geological frameworks.

These surveys are designed to identify shear zones, faults, and stratigraphic contacts that create structural conditions favorable for the concentration of mineralization, offering critical insights into subsurface geological frameworks. Ground Magnetic Surveys: Complementing the VLF-EM, magnetic surveys highlight magnetic lineaments and breaks (magnetic lows) which can indicate structural features, lithological contrasts, or zones of hydrothermal alteration (caused by the destruction of magnetite) that provide favorable settings for gold deposition.

The data collected is currently being processed, with results anticipated early in the new year. Once available, the company will integrate these findings with geological mapping, historical data, and known mineral showings to perform a comprehensive geophysical and structural interpretation. This will guide the next steps in Torr’s exploration strategy, further emphasizing Torr’s commitment to systematic exploration that leverages proven methods to uncover the full potential of this promising district-scale asset.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is committed to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible regions across Canada. Each project benefits from excellent access to provincial and regional mining infrastructure, enabling cost-effective development and year-round exploration potential. The 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located in the prolific Quesnel Terrane, sits just 30 km southeast of Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops along Highway 5. The 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies in northern Ontario adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km northwest of the town of Kapuskasing. Filion encompasses an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km by highway from the world-class Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome mines of the Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals’ website or view documents on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

