Traction Uranium Announces Termination of Option Agreement for the Grease River Property

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) announces that it has terminated the property option agreement with Forum Energy Metals Corp. (“Forum Metals”) entered into on February 3, 2023 (as amended) (the “Option Agreement“), under which the Company had the option to earn and acquire up to a 100% interest in Forum Metals’ Grease River Property (the “Property”) located in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company has decided not to continue with the Option Agreement and the exploration thereof, and to instead focus its efforts and resources on the Company’s Hearty Bay Project.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 425-2271

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Hearty Bay Project. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, conditions at the Hearty Bay Project, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎



