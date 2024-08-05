Skip to content
CBJ Newsmakers
TRC Announces Termination of the Tender Offer for Canadian Natural Resources Limited

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) announced today that it has terminated its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. All Shares that have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Shares.

Consummation of the Tender Offer was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated January 15, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”), including the general political, market, economic or financial condition described therein, which was not satisfied. TRC has decided to withdraw this transaction. This notice confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.

This notice is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares or any other securities. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact the information agent, CNRA Financial Services Inc. at (416) 861-9446.

For further information, contact:
Contact: Lorne H. Albaum, President
Phone: (416) 304-1474

      
        


