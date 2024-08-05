TREATMENT.COM AI INC. CLOSES OVER-SUBSCRIBED NON- BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $1,954,074

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Treatment”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; FFA: 939) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 4, 2024, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 2,138,766 special warrants of the Company (each, a “Special Warrant”) at a price of $0.75 per Special Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,604,074.50 and 466,666 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.75 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $349,999.50 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being, a “Warrant“) of the Company, with each Warrant exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $1.00 for two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one Unit on the date (the “Conversion Date”) that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day after the date of filing a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus Supplement”) qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon the conversion of the Special Warrants, and (ii) 4 months and one day after the issue date of the Special Warrants. No Special Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof prior to the Conversion Date

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of the Company, stated: “We are very encouraged by the support from our investors with their overwhelming response to the financing and the subsequent over-subscription. This money will help expedite our aggressive growth plans over the next year.”

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finder’s fees totalling $117,284 and issued an aggregate of 156,378 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) to arm’s-length parties. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $1.00 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital purposes. Prior to the filing of a Prospectus Supplement, the Special Warrants and the securities issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Units issued today and the Broker Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Special Warrants and Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange or over-the-counter market.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: [email protected]

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a prospectus supplement and future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment’s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.



CBJ Newsmakers