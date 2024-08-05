Tree Island Announces Retirement of a Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the “Company” or “Tree Island Steel“) (TSX: TSL) today announced that Ted Leja has resigned from the Company’s board of directors (the “Board“) effective immediately as part of a planned retirement by Mr. Leja. Mr. Leja has served both as a director and officer of the Company over his more than 20-year involvement with Tree Island Steel and its subsidiaries.

“On behalf of the other members of the Board, I would like to thank Ted for his commitment and contribution to Tree Island Steel over the past 20 plus years. We all wish him the very best as he embarks on his next chapter,” said Amar S. Doman, Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

