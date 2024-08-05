Troilus Awards Detailed Design Engineering Contract to BBA to Advance the Troilus Copper-Gold Project Towards Construction

MONTREAL, Quebec, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) (“Troilus” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has awarded BBA Inc. (“BBA”) the contract for basic and detailed engineering work for the copper and gold Troilus Project (the “Project”), located in north-central Quebec, Canada. This milestone marks a key advancement on the path to construction.

BBA is a leading Canadian engineering consulting firm with over 40 years of experience delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across the mining and natural resources sectors. The firm has played a significant role in the development of some of Canada’s most successful and largest gold operations, including the Canadian Malartic Mine and Detour Lake. Additionally, the firm has a longstanding connection to the Troilus site, having contributed to the optimization of the flotation circuit used during its operation under Inmet Mining Corp. With extensive experience in project execution within Quebec and internationally, BBA is uniquely positioned to deliver top-tier engineering for the Troilus Project.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “Partnering with an experienced and trusted expert like BBA underscores our commitment to unlocking the immense value of the Troilus mine. BBA’s proven track record as a leader in designing and delivering some of Canada’s most successful gold mines instills confidence in their ability to drive innovation and operational excellence for the Troilus Project. Their familiarity with the site, dating back to its operation under Inmet, further strengthens their ability to deliver a comprehensive and optimized design. With the recent additions to our engineering team, we are confident that we have assembled the internal and external expertise necessary to ensure the Project is construction-ready.”

BBA’s responsibilities will include the development of on-site infrastructure, such as mine services buildings, administrative offices, and access roads; designing an optimized process plant to maximize efficiency, including crushing, grinding, flotation, and gold recovery circuits; and preparing detailed technical specifications to facilitate procurement activities. Their work will focus on refining designs, optimizing capital by integrating existing infrastructure, and coordinating with contractors on external elements, including power supply, tailings, and water management systems. The work program is expected to commence in early February 2025.

About BBA Inc.

BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for over 40 years. Today, its engineering, environmental and commissioning experts team up to quickly and accurately pinpoint the needs of industrial and institutional clients. The firm’s expertise is recognized in the Energy and Natural Resources industry. With 20 offices in Canada and internationally (USA and Chile), offering clients local support and field presence, BBA provides some of the industry’s most innovative, sustainable and reliable engineering solutions.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

