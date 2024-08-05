TSSA Urges Ontarians to Keep Gas Meters and Fuel-Burning Appliance Vents Free from Snow and Ice

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a major winter storm impacts parts of Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) urges homeowners and residents to check their gas meters and the external exhaust outlets for furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters and all fuel-burning devices to ensure no snow or ice builds up.

Exhaust vents, in particular, often extend out of the side of a home as low as one foot above ground, so they have the potential to get covered and blocked easily without a homeowner’s knowledge, especially when a homeowner is shoveling snow or using a snowblower or when there is a severe snow build-up.

When vents are blocked, it can increase the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) building up inside a home. CO is a danger commonly referred to as the “Silent Killer” as you can’t smell it, see it or taste it. Data show that in Ontario, about 65% of all CO incidents occur in homes.

Additionally, a snow-covered gas meter can interfere with its ability to regulate gas pressure, creating other serious safety risks.

When snow piles up, check your gas meter and vents. Take Action. Think Safe.

Use a car brush or broom to gently remove snow from gas meters and vent pipes. Avoid sharp tools to prevent damage. Never shovel, plow, or blow snow against the meter or vent pipe. Be cautious when using snow blowers to avoid bumping the meter. Refrain from kicking the meter or vent pipes to clear ice or snow. Remove icicles from overhead eaves to prevent dripping water from freezing on the meter or vent pipes.

Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

TSSA recommends that homeowners install and regularly test certified CO alarms. These alarms provide an early warning of dangerous CO levels, giving residents time to respond and potentially save lives.

CO poisoning symptoms include dizziness, headaches, and nausea. If these symptoms appear, immediately move to fresh air and call emergency services.

For more information visit: COsafety.ca

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

