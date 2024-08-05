Turmalina Announces Closing of Share Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, from the issuance of 100,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy continuing costs associated with the Company’s properties and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,746,500 Shares to certain eligible arm’s length finders.

All securities issued in connection with closing of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The subscribers in the Offering included two directors, as well as one corporate subscriber controlled by an officer of the Company (collectively, the “Insiders”), who subscribed for an aggregate of 8,500,000 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $425,000 to the Company. The issuance of Shares to the Insiders constitute “related party transactions” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, for the Insiders participation in the Offering, as the value of the Shares subscribed for do not represent more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company also anticipates completing a name change in the near future, to “King Copper Discovery Corp.”. Concurrently with the name change, the Company’s trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will change to “KCP”. Further details related to the name change will be provided in subsequent news releases of the Company.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: turmalinametals.com

Address: #1507 – 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via [email protected].

Statements

About Turmalina Metals and our projects: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high-quality gold-copper-silver projects in South America. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company’s mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



