UFCW Canada takes historic step in applying for certification to represent Uber drivers in B.C.

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Off the heels of a relentless organizing campaign that spanned across Victoria, B.C. Uber drivers have secured enough card support for the B.C. Labour Relations Board to order a union certification vote.

Uber drivers continue to organize for decent labour standards that include minimum earnings, health and safety protections, changes to the app’s rating system and issues surrounding basic job security and platform deactivations.

“Uber drivers in Victoria are making history due to their determination and resilience to improve not just their working conditions but working conditions for app-based workers around the world,” says Pablo Godoy, UFCW Canada Director of Emerging Sectors. “The opportunity to gain union certification will allow our newest members to negotiate a first of its kind collective agreement that has the potential to formalize work in their sector and allow drivers’ themselves to have a direct say in their working conditions.”

Uber drivers will have the opportunity to make their voice heard in the comings days as the B.C. Labour Relations Board makes a decision on when to order a vote.

“This application represents a watershed moment for app-based workers in British Columbia and across Canada, and we congratulate Uber drivers in Victoria for their leadership. The fact that Uber drivers are organizing signals that workers in the digital economy recognize the strength and protections a union can provide,” says UFCW 1518 President, Patrick Johnson. “At UFCW 1518, we look forward to the opportunity to stand alongside these drivers and help them make their voices heard in this rapidly evolving sector. Their determination today will help protect what they value about their jobs and create better working conditions for app-based workers everywhere in the future.”

Since signing a national agreement with Uber in 2022, UFCW Canada has been providing drivers with support and advocacy when encountering disputes on the app. UFCW Canada has successfully represented over 900 drivers with disputes leading either to regaining access to their accounts or positive resolution to their issue.

A survey of over 2,000 Uber drivers by Pollara Strategic Insights in December 2024 found that drivers had a 78% approval rating of the representation agreement between Uber and UFCW Canada, while nearly 90% of drivers want to see the government change laws to improve their working conditions.

