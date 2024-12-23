Unifor Ratifies New CN Collective Agreements

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its new four-year tentative collective agreements with Unifor were formally ratified by employees on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The union represents approximately 3,300 employees at CN in Canada, working in different mechanical, clerical, and intermodal functions, all covered by multiple collective agreements.

“We are pleased to have achieved these new collective agreements through collaborative negotiations. By working together with Unifor, we now have new agreements that strengthen our workforce and enhance our ability to serve customers reliably across North America. I want to thank both teams for their constructive approach to these negotiations and their shared commitment to CN’s long-term success.”

– Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

These new four-year agreements include 3% wage increases annually. They expire on December 31st, 2028.

