UNISYNC Announces Voting Results of AGM

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”) (TSX:”UNI”) (OTC:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five existing directors were reelected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year by the following votes out of a total of 7,153,982 shares voted, representing 37.63% of total shares outstanding:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Darryl R. Eddy 7,049,082 99.53% 33,300 00.47% Douglas F. Good 6,255,497 88.32% 826,885 11.68% Tim Gu 6,288,797 88.79% 793,585 11.21% Joel R. McLean 7,082,382 100.00% 0 00.00% Michael Rossi 7,082,382 100.00% 0 00.00%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company’s unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan was approved for a further period of three years.

Former director Bruce Aunger who has been a valuable member of the board since November of 2005, provided notice of his resignation prior to the meeting. We want to thank Bruce for his valuable contribution to the board over close to 20 years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good

CEO

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725 Email: [email protected]



