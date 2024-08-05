United Steelworkers Locals 7940 and 8794 Ratify New Collective Agreement with Ivaco Rolling Mills

L’ORIGNAL, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of United Steelworkers (USW) locals 7940 and 8794 have achieved significant improvements in new agreements with Ivaco Rolling Mills (IRM).

The new five-year collective agreements for the approximately 435 workers provide substantial improvements in wages, pensions, benefits and working conditions.

Melt Shop members of Local 8794 ratified their new deal by 89%, and Rod Mill members of Local 7940 ratified with a vote of 94% in favour.

IRM is an eastern Ontario steelmaking facility. USW members working at the Melt Shop transform scrap metal into billets, while Rod Mill workers reheat billets to produce high-quality steel coils.

“This tremendous achievement highlights the USW’s strength and the bargaining committees’ effectiveness. These agreements deliver real progress for workers and their families, ensuring stability and fairness while strengthening the foundation for future growth at Ivaco,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director.

The agreement includes a 21% general wage increase over five years, with an 8% increase front-loaded in the first year and additional adjustments for trade classifications and eliminates wage progression, ensuring all employees reach top pay rates.

Pension contributions will begin earlier, upon completion of probation, with employer matches of up to 4% for voluntary contributions. This will bring the total employer contributions to 6%, ensuring stronger retirement security for workers. Life insurance enhancements, vision care, long-term disability and prescription drug coverage further demonstrate the commitment to members’ well-being.

“Negotiating these agreements required professionalism and dedication on all sides. The results reflect a shared commitment to creating opportunities for workers while ensuring the long-term success of the operations.” said Richard Leblanc, the USW’s Eastern Ontario Co-ordinator.

The agreements also created 30 additional job postings per unit and introduced training premiums, providing opportunities for growth and development.

These new agreements reinforce the commitment of USW Local 7940 and 8794 to securing fair and progressive outcomes for their members.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

