Unlock the Secrets to Healthy Aging: BioAro Unveils $199 Epigenetic Test at UAE Longevity Fitness Challenge

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are you aging faster than you should? BioAro Inc., a global pioneer in epigenetic testing, has unveiled its innovative Know Your Age Epigenetic Test, a groundbreaking diagnostic tool that measures biological age with precision using telomere length analysis. At just $199 USD, this test offers both exceptional accuracy and affordability, reducing costs by 85% compared to traditional tests, which typically range from $300 to $1,500. By doing so, BioAro is making advanced longevity science accessible to millions, empowering individuals to take control of their health and lifespan.

The launch coincides with the kickoff of Biongevity’s Longevity Fitness Challenge in the UAE, the world’s largest longevity awareness campaign. This initiative brings together experts, health enthusiasts, and researchers to educate individuals about the differences between chronological and biological age, emphasizing how accurate, affordable diagnostics like BioAro’s test can drive informed health decisions.

The Biongevity Longevity Fitness Challenge is a 30-day initiative running from December 1 to December 31, 2024, designed to inspire UAE residents to embrace a more active and health-focused lifestyle. Participants track their daily steps through the Biongevity mobile app, which syncs with popular wearable devices like Apple Watch and Fitbit. Open to all UAE residents, the challenge features a live leaderboard on the Biongevity website, encouraging friendly competition and motivation. Daily winners are rewarded with an Essential Longevity Package, while the top 25 participants at the end of the challenge earn the title of Longevity Champions of the UAE and receive an Advanced Longevity Package, including genetic testing and consultation. The top participant will also win an iPhone 16 and other exciting prizes. The challenge concludes with an exclusive awards ceremony in Dubai, celebrating participants’ commitment to a healthier, longer life. This initiative underscores Biongevity’s mission to promote longevity through personalized health strategies, making preventive care accessible and impactful.

Through social media campaigns, workshops, and interactive activities, the event highlights how genetics, environment, and lifestyle influence the aging process.

The Know Your Age Epigenetic Test measures telomere length, structures on chromosomes that naturally shorten with age and are key indicators of cellular aging. By delivering highly accurate results at an unmatched price of $199 USD, BioAro is eliminating barriers to advanced diagnostics, making actionable health insights accessible to a global audience.

“Precision is at the heart of what we do,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, CEO of BioAro Inc. “Understanding your biological age is not just a luxury but a necessity for informed health management. Our test combines scientific accuracy with affordability, empowering individuals to make lifestyle adjustments that may mitigate age-related risks. At BioAro, we’re democratizing access to reliable diagnostics, reducing costs by up to 85% compared to traditional options.”

The UAE, a global leader in longevity innovation, is the ideal host for this groundbreaking initiative. The nation has invested heavily in advanced health technologies and aging research, positioning itself as a hub for cutting-edge biotech solutions. By aligning with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision, BioAro and Biongevity aim to accelerate access to reliable, advanced diagnostics like the $199 epigenetic test, empowering people worldwide to take control of their health and lifespan.

The Longevity Fitness Challenge is expected to draw thousands of participants across the UAE, showcasing how modern science can delay the onset of age-related conditions and improve overall healthspan. With BioAro’s accurate and affordable diagnostics leading the way, this movement is making longevity-focused healthcare accessible like never before.

“Your biological age reflects the choices you make,” said Raman Kapoor, Registered Dietitian and the world’s first Chief Healthspan Officer. “BioAro’s Know Your Age test combines accuracy and affordability to provide a simple yet powerful tool for understanding the aging process. Offering this test at a price point up to 85% lower than similar diagnostics represents a transformative step in making longevity science practical for everyone.”

The impact of epigenetic factors on the health span vs disease span. This visual highlights the significant impact of epigenetic factors and longevity strategies on healthspan. For the average individual, healthy years typically extend until around age 50, followed by a gradual aging phase leading to disease onset around age 70 and beyond. In contrast, implementing reversed epigenetic factors and longevity strategies can extend the period of health, pushing the start of aging to around 60 and delaying disease onset to approximately 75 or later. This underscores the transformative potential of targeted lifestyle interventions, epigenetic modulation, and longevity-focused approaches to promote a longer, healthier life.

The Know Your Age Epigenetic Test is available globally for $199 USD. Don’t just count the years, measure them accurately and take control of how you age.

