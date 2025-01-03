Urbana Corporation – Correction of Ex-Dividend Date

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (“Urbana” or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) issued a news release yesterday announcing that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of thirteen cents ($0.13) per share, on the issued and outstanding Common and non-voting Class A shares of Urbana. In the news release, the ex-dividend date was incorrectly described as the 16th day of January 2025. The correct ex-dividend date should be the 17th of January 2025, the same date as the record date. All other information in the Corporation’s news release yesterday remains unchanged.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations, at 416-595-9106 or [email protected] for further information.

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



CBJ Newsmakers