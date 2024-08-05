Urbana Corporation recognized for highest executive gender diversity on The Globe and Mail’s 2025 Women Lead Here list for the third time

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail’s 2025 Report on Business magazine’s sixth annual Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“We have an incredible team of highly committed professionals dedicated to building an exceptional company. We are extremely grateful for the contributions of our female executives,” quoted Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., Chair of Urbana Corporation.

For the 2025 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 93 companies earned the 2025 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2025 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 29, 2025 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

ABOUT URBANA CORPORATION

Urbana Corporation is a diversified investment company. Urbana’s strategy is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity.

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

