Velocity Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification; DLCG Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Newton’s proprietary connectivity platform Velocity has achieved Service Organization Control 2 Type 2 (“SOC 2 Type II”) certification. Gary Mauris notes: “SOC 2 Type II certification is a significant milestone for Velocity that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the highest standards of information security, availability, and confidentiality. It serves as third-party validation that Newton’s practices, policies, and procedures meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards, and assures our partners that their data continues to be managed in a controlled and secure environment.”

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that Steve Mitchell has been promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO) for DLCG. Steve joined Newton in 2017 and has served as Vice-President, IT and Applications since 2018, where he has been instrumental in the development and success of Newton’s proprietary connectivity platform, Velocity. Steve holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Electrical Engineering, which has provided a strong foundation for his innovative approach to technology and his ability to drive industry-leading solutions for DLCG.

As the Corporation has integrated and streamlined its entire operations over the last twelve months, it also integrated its technology operations at DLC and Newton. Gary Mauris commented: “As information, technology and security are fundamental to DLCG’s business, it is important to have an integrated and cohesive technology department managed by a trusted professional like Steve. We would like to congratulate Steve on his promotion to CIO and thank him for his continued efforts to make DLCG a technology leader in our industry.”

Concurrently, the Corporation announces the departure of Suavek Kownacki, Chief Technology Officer of the Corporation. Suavek had been with the Corporation since 2019 and had been a key contributor in ensuring a stable technology environment for the Corporation for the last five years. Gary Mauris noted: “We’d like to sincerely thank Suavek for his many contributions to DLCG over the last five years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG’s extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLCG was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

