Verde’s CEO files Early Warning Report

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 31, 2024, Cristiano Veloso, the Chief Executive Officer of Verde AgriTech Ltd. (“Verde”), transferred 4,779,829 shares (the “Shares”) of Verde to a trust of which he is neither a beneficiary nor a trustee. Prior to the transfer, he held 9,559,659 shares and 3,342,511 options, representing approximately 18.57% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 22.37% on a partially-diluted basis. Following the transfer, he holds 4,779,830 shares, and 3,342,511 options, representing approximately 9.28% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 14.08% on a partially-diluted basis.

The Shares were transferred by Mr. Veloso for personal financial planning reasons.

Mr. Veloso has prepared an early warning reporting in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues that will appear under Verde’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the report, please contact:

Andrew Newbury

DSA Corporate Services Inc.

82 Richmond St East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, Canada (416) 848 – 6869 | F (416) 848 – 0790



