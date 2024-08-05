Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces Shares-for-Debt Settlement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures to Strengthen Balance Sheet

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2JEQU) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a leader in global aerial solutions, is pleased to announce a proposed shares-for-debt settlement aimed at enhancing shareholder value and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet. Effective April 10, 2025, the Company has reached an agreement, subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, with the holders of convertible debentures issued pursuant to a debenture indenture dated May 11, 2023 (the “Debenture Indenture”) between the Company and TSX Trust Company as trustee (the “Trustee”). The Debenture holders have approved an extraordinary resolution to accept securities of the Company in full satisfaction of the outstanding principal amount and accrued and unpaid interest (the “Shares-for-Debt Transaction”) under the Debenture Indenture.

The Company issued $2,646,000 principal amount of debentures pursuant to the Debenture Indenture on May 11, 2023 (the “Debentures”). The Debenture Indenture was supplemented by a first supplementary indenture dated August 30, 2024, a second supplementary indenture dated August 30, 2024 and, upon receipt of all required regulatory approvals including that of the TSXV, the Company and the Trustee will enter into a third supplementary indenture (the “Third Supplementary Indenture”) in order to give effect to the Extraordinary Resolution and the Shares-for-Debt Transaction.

Key Transaction Details: The Company has obtained the requisite approval of holders of Debentures pursuant to the Extraordinary Resolution as follows:

Maturity Date : Pursuant to the Extraordinary Resolution, the Debenture holders authorized the Company to set a maturity date for the Debentures, not to occur later than May 11, 2025. The Company will provide five days notice to TSX Trust Company and the Debenture holders of the date it selects as the maturity date of the Debentures.

: Pursuant to the Extraordinary Resolution, the Debenture holders authorized the Company to set a maturity date for the Debentures, not to occur later than May 11, 2025. The Company will provide five days notice to TSX Trust Company and the Debenture holders of the date it selects as the maturity date of the Debentures. Debenture Conversion: All of the outstanding principal, being $2,646,000, owing under the Debentures will be settled in common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.15 per share (the “Settlement Shares”).

All of the outstanding principal, being $2,646,000, owing under the Debentures will be settled in common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.15 per share (the “Settlement Shares”). Interest Conversion: Additionally, all accrued and unpaid interest owing as of the maturity of the Debentures will be converted at a conversion price of $0.15 per share (the “Interest Shares”)

Additionally, all accrued and unpaid interest owing as of the maturity of the Debentures will be converted at a conversion price of $0.15 per share (the “Interest Shares”) Supplementary Shares: Debenture holders will also receive an additional 10% of the principal amount of the Debentures in common voting shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share (the “Supplemental Shares”).

Debenture holders will also receive an additional 10% of the principal amount of the Debentures in common voting shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share (the “Supplemental Shares”). Warrants: In addition, Debenture holders will receive one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”) for each Settlement Share. Each warrant will be issued as of May 12, 2025 and will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance. If, at any time following the date that is 4 months and one day following the date of issuance, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Volatus shares on the TSXV is greater than $0.35 per share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days on the TSXV, the Corporation shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 days following the date of notice to holders of Warrants.

Assuming a maturity date of May 11, 2025, the Company expects to issue a total of 20,157,908 Common Shares (comprising the Settlement Shares, Interest Shares and Supplemental Shares) and 17,639,995 Warrants. The actual number will vary if the Company selects an earlier maturity date. In the event that the Company does not obtain regulatory approval to complete the Shares-for-Debt Transaction, the Extraordinary Resolution authorizes the Company to not proceed with the Shares-For-Debt Transaction at its discretion.

“This financial restructuring is a key step toward optimizing our capital structure and setting the stage for sustainable growth, and we appreciate our investors support in this endeavour,” said Abhinav Singhvi, CFO of Volatus. “We believe this restructuring will provide us with added financial flexibility necessary to pursue our goals.”

The securities issuable in connection with the conversion of the Debentures will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

Contact Information:

Abhinav Singhvi, CFO

[email protected]

+1-579-977-5066



