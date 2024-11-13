Volt Lithium Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement in Respect of $5.4 Million Marketed Public Offering of Units

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities law.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT) (“Volt” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has filed its prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement“) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (the “Shelf“), which has been filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, in respect of its previously announced upsized best-efforts marketed public offering (the “Offering“) of up to 17,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of $0.31 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $5,400,000.

Delivery of the Shelf, the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendments to the documents will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Shelf and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Shelf, the Prospectus Supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium carbonates and lithium hydroxide from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and its proprietary DLE technology and process, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie, President & CEO

T: +1.403.830.5811

E: [email protected]

Or

Greg Foofat, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: +1.587.888.5213

E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements about the securities offered pursuant to the Offering and the Company’s general business and economic conditions. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements or information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to complete the Offering and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals, including, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Shelf and the Prospectus Supplement, which are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



