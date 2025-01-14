Voxtur Announces Review of Strategic Options to Enhance Stakeholder Value

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announces that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial options available to the Company with the ultimate view of enhancing value for our shareholders, employees and clients.

Strategic and financial options may include, but are not limited to, recapitalization, a sale of all or a portion of the Company’s assets, merger, or any combination thereof, and continued execution of the Company’s business plan. The Board of Directors has established a Special Committee comprised of independent directors to oversee the process and BMO Capital Markets will assist the Special Committee and the Company with this process.

It is the Company’s current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the strategic review process until the Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate. The Company cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that the process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational proptech company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value real estate assets, providing critical due diligence that enables market participants to effectively originate, trade, or service defaults on mortgage loans. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations regarding future events, the Company’s operations, performance, or financial results, and speaks only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, or similar expressions. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, such information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, readers should refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

