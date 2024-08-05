VVC Appoints New President & Grants Options

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Appointment of Officers

The Directors appointed Mr. Bill Kerrigan as President and Chief Operating Officer of VVC. Mr. Kerrigan will continue to be President of Plateau Helium Corporation. Mr. James A. Culver will remain as CEO of VVC.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, “As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Culver for his years of service as President. I also welcome Mr. Kerrigan to his new role as President and I am confident that he will provide positive momentum for VVC.”

Option Grant

The Directors also granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,700,000 common shares, representing 2.74% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.05 per share expiring March 17, 2035. 25% of the options granted will vest immediately with the remaining vesting at 25% every six months. The exercise price was fixed at the minimum allowable price by the TSX Venture Exchange policies. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company’s stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 41.1% were to Directors, 30.3% to Officers and 28.7% to Employees/Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources – specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet – (514) 631-2727

E-mail: [email protected]

Emily Bigelow – (615) 504-4621

E-mail: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers