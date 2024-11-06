Waterfall Network Mainnet Surpasses New Record for Transactions Per Second over previous peak of 1,000

Zug, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterfall Network, the most innovative layer one (L1) decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced that it has reached a groundbreaking milestone by delivering 12,778 transactions per second (TPS) on its mainnet.

In just three tests: Test 1, Test 2, and Test 3, Waterfall Network generated over 1,000,000 transactions and measured how quickly they were added to blocks as fully confirmed on the network.This is the first significant benchmark for the Waterfall Network’s mainnet since it launched in July, and this number eclipses the previous peak of the Waterfall Network testnet, which was 11,667 TPS, by over 1,000 TPS.

Recent benchmarks highlight Waterfall Network’s exceptional scalability among both EVM-compatible and non-EVM Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. Notably, Waterfall surpasses EVM-compatible networks like Monad and SEI, as well as non-EVM networks such as Solana, and Aptos.

This statement is supported by data from Chainspect and other verified sources.

On November 1 , 2024, Waterfall Network successfully completed its integration with Chainspect, the leading independent blockchain analytics platform! https://chainspect.app/chain/waterfall

According to Chainspect (https://chainspect.app/) data, it is the most scalable EVM-based protocol available today!

The current mainnet is supported by 8,232 validators, which is nearly four times more than during the testnet phase, ensuring efficient and reliable transaction processing.

“Waterfall Network continues to push the boundaries of scalability decentralization on a consensus level, joining the ranks of a very few networks that outperform their testnet benchmarks on the mainnet,” said Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research. “Waterfall Network is on its way to being among the most scalable decentralized networks in blockchain with the capability of being run on almost any type of node.”

Testing conducted with support from the Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program has shown that the Waterfall Network mainnet is the most decentralized network capable of supporting more than 1.5 million validators, which is more than any other proof-of-stake network, including Ethereum. Waterfall’s testing includes home-based computers and laptops, cloud servers provided by Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Digital Ocean, and Hetzner. Waterfall Network was also accepted into Hyperledger Labs’ prestigious GitHub space that allows open-source blockchain projects to experiment, gain credibility, and access a global community of experts to help accelerate growth and adoption. This opportunity afforded their project increased visibility, peer support, and valuable feedback contributing to the overall improvement of the network.

Waterfall’s unique protocol incorporates a next-generation “Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)” technology that allows for potentially virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs). As validators sign on the Waterfall Network, grants and rewards will also be distributed to researchers and developers who assist with community-driven security auditing activities, such as completing bug bounties. To learn more about the Waterfall network and to run your own node, please visit https://waterfall.network/ or follow us on Telegram, Twitter or Discord.

About Waterfall

Waterfall is a leading layer one (L1) architecture aiming to provide a solution for security, scalability and decentralization to help dAPP developers change the world. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones in the future. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for the portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

