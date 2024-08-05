Wesdome Gold Mines Provides Eagle River Exploration Update; 2024 Program Delivers High-Grade Extensions and New Targets

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today provides a comprehensive update on its exploration activities (Figure 1) at its wholly-owned Eagle River Mine (“Eagle River”) near Wawa, Ontario.

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Eagle River delivered exceptional exploration results in 2024, reflecting the prospectivity of this high-grade asset and the strength of our team. With more than 105,000 metres of surface and underground drilling completed during the year, we successfully delineated and expanded key zones close to existing infrastructure, identified new targets and advanced our understanding of the geology.

“At the 6 Central Zone, increased drilling extended the resource envelope down-plunge by approximately 70%, or 250 metres and identified a parallel zone with strong potential for high-grade mineralization. Located near existing development and open down-plunge, the 6 Central zones offer the opportunity to establish a new mining front at intermediate depths.

“At the 300 Zone, which currently accounts for the majority of Eagle River’s reserves, infill drilling has confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization and provided critical geological insights regarding the zone’s behavior. Furthermore, step-out drilling down-plunge targeting the northeast-dipping extension of the structure has successfully demonstrated continuity of mineralization, reinforcing the 300 Zone’s exploration and resource conversion potential.

“As part of the ongoing surface exploration program, an induced polarization survey completed late in the year identified multiple anomalies closely associated with known deposits, indicating potential for additional mineralization west of the diorite. These findings confirm the long-term potential at Eagle River and outline several targets for further exploration in the coming year.

“Exploration remains a top priority at Eagle River in 2025. The $13 million program covers an estimated 115,000 metres of underground and surface drilling, the completion of an additional geophysical IP survey, as well as extensive surface and structural mapping work. Additionally, we will continue to advance our global resource model initiative, which is expected to unlock economic mineralization close to surface primarily through the digitization of historic mining data, evaluation of alternative mining methods, and the use of incremental and break-even cut-off grade analysis.”

Highlights

6 Central Zone (Figure 2, Table 1)1,2

Exceptional growth in down-plunge extension with high grades intercepted over mineable widths

Hole 758-E-492: 180.0 g/t Au uncapped over 2.4 m core length (83.4 g/t Au capped 2.3 m true width)

Hole 758-E-525: 167.6 g/t Au uncapped over 1.7 m core length (65.9 g/t Au capped 1.6 m true width)

Hole 758-E-508: 36.1 g/t Au over 2.5 m core length (2.4 m true width) and 29.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length (1.9 m true width)

6 Central Parallel Zone (Figure 3, Table 1)1

Parallel zone close to infrastructure yields high-grade intercepts at intermediate depth

Hole 758-E-521: 17.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.8 m core length (2.9 m true width)

Hole 758-E-541: 21.9 g/t Au uncapped over 1.7 m core length (1.7 m true width)

300 Zone (Figure 4, Table 1)1,2

High-grade intercepts continue to support reserve conversion

Hole 1201-E-65: 36.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m core length (3.5 m true width)

Hole 1201-E-72: 27.8 g/t Au over 1.9 m core length (1.6 m true width)

Hole 1201-E-68: 29.4 g/t Au over 2.7 m core length (20.9 g/t Au capped, 1.7 m true width)

Falcon 311 Zone (Figure 5, Table 1)2,3

Continues to extend and remains open in all directions within the volcanic host rock

Hole 857-E-64: 19.1 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length (1.7 m true width)

1 Assays capped at 140 g/t for 6 Central Zone, 6 Central Parallel and 300 Zone.

2 True width is unavailable at this time.

3Assays capped at 125 g/t Au for Falcon 311 Zone.

Technical Details

6 Central Zone

In 2024, drilling at the 6 Central Zone totaled 15,000 metres over 85 holes. This program has resulted in the down-plunge extension of the zone by an additional 250 metres, bringing the total to 600 metres. The average strike length of the zone is approximately 145 metres, with the width of the chlorite-biotite quartz vein averaging 1.5 metres. Due to its intermediate depth and proximity to existing infrastructure, it is anticipated that the 6 Central Zone will require minimal development and may be readily accessible for mining in the near to mid-term.

The drill plan for 2025 includes further testing down-plunge where the 6 Central Zone remains open to assess growth potential and support resource conversion. Drilling is being conducted from the 758 level between the vertical depths of 750 and 900 metres below surface.

6 Central Parallel Zone

During the year, several drill holes intended at targeting the 6 Central Zone intersected a parallel structure with the plunge of the mineralized structure aligning with the historic 700 Zone. Results to date have confirmed the potential for increased output from intermediate depths with minimal additional investment in infrastructure. Drill hole orientation will be optimized to continue assessing the prospectivity of the parallel structure, which remains open.

300 Zone

Conversion of 300 Zone resources remains critical to extending the reserve life at Eagle River, as a majority of mill feed is expected to be sourced from this zone in the coming years. Underground infill drilling in 2024 continued to successfully convert the high-grade resource base in the 300 Zone from the 1201 and 1224 levels. Grade and vein widths observed from the infill drill holes aligns with the existing reserve base.

In 2024, a total of 25,000 metres of conversion drilling was completed across 45 drill holes. Definition drilling has consistently returned high-grade intersections, confirming the continuity of the geometry and the consistency of the high-grade mineralization within the tabular zone located below the 1,400-metre level. These results align with the characteristics expected of typical orogenic gold systems, reinforcing the zone’s exploration potential and future resource conversion opportunities. In 2025, the planned 10,000-metre drill program from the lower level platforms at 300 Zone will continue to support resource conversion.

The 2024 program also tested the 300 Zone at greater depths from the 1201-level drill platform, with two holes 1201-E-59 and 1201-E-68 both confirming mineralization downdip of existing resources. Twelve holes were completed, totaling 10,500 metres and ranging in length from 650 metres to 850 metres. This drilling provided important geological data and enhanced our understanding of the structure at depth. An additional 10,500 metres is allocated to further investigate the 300 Zone extension at depth in 2025.

Falcon 311 Zone

Discovered in 2023, the Falcon 311 Zone saw significant progress in 2024 with follow-up drilling from the 857-level drill platform yielding encouraging high-grade results. A total of 70 holes were completed in 2024, including 8,020 metres over 33 holes in the second half of the year. Drilling continued to assess the up-plunge geometry of the zone, strike extension of the zone to the west and resource conversion. Hole 857-E-64, located west of the zone, yielded 19.1g/t over 1.7m confirming strike extension to the west.

In 2025, exploring the Falcon 311 Zone will continue to be a priority with a total of 6,500 metres planned. Additional focus will be on resource conversion and targeting both the up-plunge and down-plunge extension potential of the zone.

Geophysical IP Survey (Figure 6)

An Induced Polarization (”IP”) survey was completed for the first time in recent history. The IP survey covered an area of 2 km2 located west-to-southwest of Eagle River, identifying several potential prospective geophysical features and potential drill targets with favourable chargeability and resistivity readings. The IP anomalies (Anomaly A in Figure 6) identified in the northern part of the survey area coincided with known gold mineralization in the Eagle River mine and served as a reference point for interpreting other anomalies across the survey area.

Multiple IP trends were identified, with a significant east-west trending resistivity anomaly located on the southern edge of the survey area approximately one kilometre south of the mine determined to be a top priority. The chargeability high (Anomaly D in Figure 6 on the chargeability map) on the northern edge of the resistivity trend (Anomaly D in Figure 6 on resistivity map) is associated with this anomaly and corresponds with local magnetic highs, which may indicate the presence of chargeable and magnetically responsive minerals, as well as potential gold mineralization similar to that found at the Falcon Zone. To test the areas of this sizeable anomaly, two drill holes were completed in late December 2024 and drilling is expected to continue through 2025 with 2,000 to 3,000 metres planned.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

The sampling of, and assay data, from drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance – quality control (QA/QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Underground drill samples are transported in sealed bags to the Eagle River Mine assay office in Wawa, Ontario. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire assay technique with gravimetric finish. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified reference standards into the sample sequence for quality control at the laboratory. The QA/QC procedure is described in more detail in the Technical Report for the Eagle River Gold Mining Complex, Ontario, Canada filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ on April 22, 2022.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Niel de Bruin, P.Geo., Director; Geology for Wesdome and Nathan Forslund, P.Geo., Surface Exploration Manager at Eagle River who are the Company’s “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figure 1 – Eagle River Plan View

(Plan view is tilted to the south, showing development and mineralization that is within the diorite, to be outside.)

Figure 2 – 6 Central Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 3 – Central Parallel Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 4 – 300 Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 5 – Falcon 311 Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 6 – Plan View of IP Anomaly Discovered South of the Mine

Table 1: Eagle River Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Hole No. Target Area From To Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Grade

Uncut

(g/t Au) Grade

Cut

(g/t Au) 1201-E-43 711 252.10 255.90 3.8 3.3 9.1 9.1 1201-E-43 300 434.30 436.10 1.8 1.6 1.2 1.2 1201-E-44 300 837.15 841.10 4.0 1.7 1.5 1.5 1201-E-45 300 622.30 625.50 3.2 2.3 0.6 0.6 1201-E-46 300 429.30 431.70 2.4 2.1 21.5 21.5 1201-E-49 300 521.20 523.20 2.0 1.7 9.4 9.4 1201-E-50 300 471.00 472.90 1.9 1.6 7.1 7.1 1201-E-51 300 492.45 501.80 9.4 6.6 14.1 14.1 1201-E-52 300 691.00 693.00 2.0 1.7 0.0 0.0 1201-E-53 300 458.30 460.40 2.1 1.6 5.5 5.5 1201-E-54 300 518.50 523.50 5.0 3.8 2.2 2.2 1201-E-56 300 535.40 538.80 3.4 1.7 0.8 0.8 1201-E-57 UNKNOWN 385.00 387.50 2.5 1.6 6.6 6.6 1201-E-57 300 611.00 613.00 2.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 1201-E-58 300 834.20 837.30 3.1 1.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-59 300 776.60 779.40 2.8 1.8 13.2 13.2 1201-E-60 300 684.00 686.00 2.0 1.7 4.8 4.8 1201-E-60 UNKNOWN 810.50 812.30 1.8 1.6 1.9 1.9 1201-E-61 300 485.30 487.25 1.9 1.7 1.6 1.6 1201-E-62 511 98.10 100.10 2.0 1.5 3.7 3.7 1201-E-62 300 593.00 595.50 2.5 1.9 26.0 26.0 1201-E-62 300 625.00 626.50 1.5 1.4 22.2 22.2 1201-E-63 300 533.90 536.20 2.3 1.8 11.3 11.3 1201-E-64 300 543.10 545.10 2.0 1.7 2.2 2.2 1201-E-65 300 541.10 545.10 4.0 3.5 36.4 36.4 1201-E-68 300 819.10 821.80 2.7 1.7 29.4 20.9 1201-E-69 300 348.00 350.50 2.5 1.9 5.0 5.0 1201-E-69 300 353.00 356.40 3.4 2.6 5.2 5.2 1201-E-72 300 424.30 426.20 1.9 1.6 27.8 27.8 758-E-468 6 Central 207.00 208.55 1.8 1.5 4.6 4.6 758-E-470 6 Central 236.40 239.30 2.9 2.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-474 6 Central 277.30 279.30 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 758-E-476 6 Central 293.70 295.60 1.9 1.7 4.8 4.8 758-E-477 6 Central 186.00 188.00 2.0 1.7 0.1 0.1 758-E-481 6 Central 231.60 234.00 2.4 1.7 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 161.70 163.80 2.1 1.9 1.4 1.4 758-E-482 6 Central 217.30 219.20 1.9 1.6 0.5 0.5 758-E-483 6 Central 218.50 220.50 2.0 1.7 1.5 1.5 758-E-484 6 Central 260.40 262.40 2.0 1.8 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 183.90 186.00 2.1 1.8 1.0 1.0 758-E-485 6 Central 215.80 217.60 1.8 1.8 9.4 9.4 758-E-486 6 Central 211.50 214.50 3.0 2.6 0.5 0.5 758-E-486 6 Central Parallel 166.00 167.50 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-487 6 Central 196.10 197.80 1.7 1.6 20.0 20.0 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 159.00 160.90 1.9 1.7 10.2 10.2 758-E-488 6 Central 227.00 228.60 1.6 1.5 0.5 0.5 758-E-488 6 Central Parallel 185.50 187.20 1.7 1.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 173.90 176.95 3.0 1.5 1.6 1.6 758-E-489 6 Central 225.50 228.20 2.7 1.7 0.4 0.4 758-E-490 6 Central 194.00 195.70 1.7 1.6 16.0 16.0 758-E-490 6 Central Parallel 157.50 159.50 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-492 6 Central Parallel 144.40 146.00 1.6 1.6 0.1 0.1 758-E-492 6 Central 180.70 183.10 2.4 2.3 180.0 83.4 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 166.70 168.70 2.0 1.7 3.6 3.6 758-E-493 6 Central 218.00 220.00 2.0 1.8 68.1 35.5 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 195.00 197.10 2.1 1.6 3.7 3.7 758-E-494 6 Central 266.70 268.60 1.9 1.6 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 808 51.80 53.60 1.8 1.6 51.6 34.0 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 172.40 175.00 2.6 1.7 0.3 0.3 758-E-495 6 Central 211.50 213.30 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.6 758-E-496 6 Central 152.40 154.30 1.9 1.9 0.2 0.2 758-E-496 6 Central Parallel 132.00 133.80 1.8 1.6 1.0 1.0 758-E-497 6 Central 162.00 163.60 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 758-E-498 6 Central 149.00 150.80 1.8 1.8 5.4 5.4 758-E-499 6 Central 174.50 176.90 2.4 1.8 28.6 28.6 758-E-500 6 Central 231.15 233.90 2.8 2.6 56.3 56.3 758-E-500 6 Central 236.80 239.20 2.4 2.1 68.3 68.3 758-E-501 6 Central 174.20 175.90 1.7 1.6 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 194.20 197.20 3.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central Parallel 181.20 182.60 1.4 1.2 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central 246.30 248.20 1.9 1.6 0.5 0.5 758-E-504 6 Central 195.50 197.40 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.0 758-E-505 6 Central 182.10 184.10 2.0 1.7 0.1 0.1 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 138.30 141.00 2.7 1.7 2.3 2.3 758-E-507 6 Central 201.00 203.00 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.4 758-E-507 808 96.00 98.00 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.9 758-E-508 6 Central Parallel 114.60 116.50 1.9 1.8 3.8 3.8 758-E-508 6 Central 171.80 173.80 2.0 1.9 29.4 29.4 758-E-508 6 Central 175.30 177.80 2.5 2.3 36.1 36.1 758-E-508 6 Central 178.70 180.50 1.7 1.7 6.4 6.4 758-E-509 6 Central Parallel 152.50 154.50 2.0 1.7 0.7 0.7 758-E-510 6 Central 183.70 185.50 1.8 1.8 0.1 0.1 758-E-511 6 Central 169.50 171.50 2.0 2.0 1.7 1.7 758-E-521 6 Central 168.00 169.70 1.7 1.7 6.2 6.2 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 120.00 123.80 3.8 2.9 17.4 17.4 758-E-522 6 Central 165.90 168.00 2.1 1.9 1.5 1.5 758-E-522 6 Central Parallel 138.30 140.10 1.8 1.6 0.2 0.2 758-E-523 6 Central 218.30 220.45 2.1 1.6 2.4 2.4 758-E-524 6 Central 209.00 211.00 2.0 1.7 0.0 0.0 758-E-525 6 Central 188.00 189.70 1.7 1.6 167.6 65.9 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 161.50 164.50 3.0 3.0 8.1 8.1 758-E-526 6 Central 187.90 190.10 2.2 1.7 2.1 2.1 758-E-526 6 Central Parallel 147.80 149.50 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central 189.00 191.00 2.0 1.7 6.4 6.4 758-E-527 6 Central Parallel 155.00 157.00 2.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 758-E-528 6 Central 200.00 202.00 2.0 2.0 0.2 0.2 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 154.00 156.30 2.3 1.9 1.0 1.0 758-E-529 6 Central 181.70 183.30 1.6 1.5 3.2 3.2 758-E-529 6 Central Parallel 145.00 147.00 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.4 758-E-530 6 Central 178.00 180.40 2.4 2.2 10.9 10.9 758-E-530 6 Central Parallel 151.90 153.20 1.3 1.2 2.2 2.2 758-E-531 6 Central 182.70 184.50 1.8 1.7 0.1 0.1 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 145.00 147.50 2.5 2.3 1.0 1.0 758-E-531 818 Zone 38.40 40.00 1.6 1.6 8.6 8.6 758-E-532 6 Central Parallel 145.00 147.00 2.0 1.8 0.2 0.2 758-E-534 6 Central 149.30 151.00 1.7 1.7 2.1 2.1 758-E-535 6 Central 180.80 182.80 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 758-E-540 6 Central 181.90 183.60 1.7 1.6 26.8 26.8 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 158.40 160.30 1.9 1.8 0.6 0.6 758-E-541 6 Central 192.80 194.80 2.0 2.0 3.1 3.1 758-E-541 6 Central Parallel 164.20 165.90 1.7 1.7 21.9 21.9 758-E-542 6 Central 173.00 175.20 2.2 1.9 2.1 2.1 758-E-542 808 67.00 69.00 2.0 1.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-543 6 Central 177.50 179.00 1.5 1.5 31.5 31.5 758-E-545 6 Central 174.30 175.60 1.3 1.3 3.9 3.9 758-E-547 808 45.20 47.00 1.8 1.6 3.6 3.6 758-E-547 6 Central 232.40 234.10 1.7 1.6 1.0 1.0 857-E-45 311 Falcon 105.50 107.30 1.8 1.8 0.0 0.0 857-E-50 311 Falcon 135.60 137.50 1.9 1.8 2.3 2.3 857-E-56 311 Falcon 95.50 97.50 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 857-E-57 311 Falcon 137.90 139.50 1.6 1.6 0.8 0.8 857-E-58 311 Falcon 238.50 241.50 3.0 1.7 2.8 2.8 857-E-61 311 Falcon 215.40 217.60 2.2 1.9 2.8 2.8 857-E-62 311 Falcon 159.90 161.90 2.0 1.9 4.0 4.0 857-E-64 311 Falcon 272.00 274.00 2.0 1.6 19.1 19.1 857-E-65 311 Falcon 292.70 294.60 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.0 857-E-68 311 Falcon 137.70 139.70 2.0 1.9 0.2 0.2 857-E-71 311 Falcon 135.80 137.80 2.0 2.0 2.7 2.7 857-E-72 311 Falcon 129.20 130.80 1.6 1.6 5.3 5.3 857-E-77A 311 Falcon 184.40 186.70 2.3 1.5 1.8 1.8

Assay Results

Hole No. Target From To Core

Length Au (Uncut)

g/t Au(Cut)

g/t 1201-E-43 711 252.1 252.6 0.5 8.2 8.2 1201-E-43 711 252.6 253.1 0.5 21.3 21.3 1201-E-43 711 253.1 253.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-43 711 253.4 253.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-43 711 253.8 254.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 1201-E-43 711 254.2 254.5 0.3 1.7 1.7 1201-E-43 711 254.5 254.8 0.3 1.9 1.9 1201-E-43 711 254.8 255.1 0.3 0.5 0.5 1201-E-43 711 255.1 255.5 0.4 35.2 35.2 1201-E-43 711 255.5 255.9 0.4 10.9 10.9 1201-E-43 300Z 434.3 434.6 0.3 0.2 0.2 1201-E-43 300Z 434.6 434.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-43 300Z 434.9 435.2 0.3 2.8 2.8 1201-E-43 300Z 435.2 435.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-43 300Z 435.5 435.8 0.3 2.0 2.0 1201-E-43 300Z 435.8 436.1 0.3 1.9 1.9 1201-E-44 300Z 837.15 837.6 0.45 0.5 0.5 1201-E-44 300Z 837.6 838 0.4 3.6 3.6 1201-E-44 300Z 838 838.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 1201-E-44 300Z 838.5 839 0.5 0.8 0.8 1201-E-44 300Z 839 839.3 0.3 10.4 10.4 1201-E-44 300Z 839.3 839.8 0.5 0.2 0.2 1201-E-44 300Z 839.8 840.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 1201-E-44 300Z 840.3 840.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-44 300Z 840.6 841.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-45 300Z 622.3 622.7 0.4 1.7 1.7 1201-E-45 300Z 622.7 623 0.3 1.7 1.7 1201-E-45 300Z 623 623.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-45 300Z 623.5 624 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-45 300Z 624 624.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-45 300Z 624.5 625 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-45 300Z 625 625.5 0.5 1.2 1.2 1201-E-46 300Z 429.3 429.6 0.3 45.2 45.2 1201-E-46 300Z 429.6 429.9 0.3 14.5 14.5 1201-E-46 300Z 429.9 430.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 1201-E-46 300Z 430.2 430.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-46 300Z 430.5 430.8 0.3 0.4 0.4 1201-E-46 300Z 430.8 431.1 0.3 4.8 4.8 1201-E-46 300Z 431.1 431.4 0.3 7.2 7.2 1201-E-46 300Z 431.4 431.7 0.3 98.9 98.9 1201-E-49 300Z 521.2 521.7 0.5 13.7 13.7 1201-E-49 300Z 521.7 522.2 0.5 9.6 9.6 1201-E-49 300Z 522.2 522.7 0.5 14.2 14.2 1201-E-49 300Z 522.7 523.2 0.5 0.1 0.1 1201-E-50 300Z 471 471.3 0.3 2.2 2.2 1201-E-50 300Z 471.3 471.6 0.3 28.0 28.0 1201-E-50 300Z 471.6 471.9 0.3 1.4 1.4 1201-E-50 300Z 471.9 472.3 0.4 10.2 10.2 1201-E-50 300Z 472.3 472.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-50 300Z 472.6 472.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 492.45 492.7 0.25 46.3 46.3 1201-E-51 300Z 492.7 493 0.3 2.7 2.7 1201-E-51 300Z 493 493.5 0.5 24.6 24.6 1201-E-51 300Z 493.5 493.9 0.4 4.1 4.1 1201-E-51 300Z 493.9 494.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 494.3 494.6 0.3 55.7 55.7 1201-E-51 300Z 494.6 495 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 495 495.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 1201-E-51 300Z 495.5 496 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 496 496.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 496.5 496.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 496.8 497.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 497.1 497.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 497.6 498.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 498.1 498.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 498.5 499 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 499 499.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 499.4 499.8 0.4 0.4 0.4 1201-E-51 300Z 499.8 500.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-51 300Z 500.3 500.8 0.5 28.3 28.3 1201-E-51 300Z 500.8 501.3 0.5 129.6 129.6 1201-E-51 300Z 501.3 501.8 0.5 19.8 19.8 1201-E-52 300Z 691 691.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-52 300Z 691.5 692 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-52 300Z 692 692.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-52 300Z 692.5 693 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-53 300Z 458.3 458.6 0.3 36.0 36.0 1201-E-53 300Z 458.6 458.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-53 300Z 458.9 459.2 0.3 2.2 2.2 1201-E-53 300Z 459.2 459.5 0.3 0.4 0.4 1201-E-53 300Z 459.5 459.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-53 300Z 459.8 460.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-53 300Z 460.1 460.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-54 300Z 518.5 519 0.5 3.6 3.6 1201-E-54 300Z 519 519.3 0.3 5.7 5.7 1201-E-54 300Z 519.3 519.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 1201-E-54 300Z 519.7 520.1 0.4 1.2 1.2 1201-E-54 300Z 520.1 520.6 0.5 1.3 1.3 1201-E-54 300Z 520.6 521 0.4 1.0 1.0 1201-E-54 300Z 521 521.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 1201-E-54 300Z 521.4 521.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-54 300Z 521.7 522.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 1201-E-54 300Z 522.1 522.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 1201-E-54 300Z 522.5 522.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 1201-E-54 300Z 522.8 523.2 0.4 9.2 9.2 1201-E-54 300Z 523.2 523.5 0.3 5.6 5.6 1201-E-56 300Z 535.4 535.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-56 300Z 535.9 536.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-56 300Z 536.2 536.5 0.3 2.4 2.4 1201-E-56 300Z 536.5 536.8 0.3 1.7 1.7 1201-E-56 300Z 536.8 537.3 0.5 0.2 0.2 1201-E-56 300Z 537.3 537.8 0.5 1.3 1.3 1201-E-56 300Z 537.8 538.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 1201-E-56 300Z 538.3 538.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 1201-E-57 Unknown 385 385.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-57 Unknown 385.3 385.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-57 Unknown 385.8 386.1 0.3 34.9 34.9 1201-E-57 Unknown 386.1 386.4 0.3 19.9 19.9 1201-E-57 Unknown 386.4 386.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-57 Unknown 386.7 387 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-57 Unknown 387 387.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-57 300Z 611 611.5 0.5 2.9 2.9 1201-E-57 300Z 611.5 612 0.5 0.3 0.3 1201-E-57 300Z 612 612.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 1201-E-57 300Z 612.5 613 0.5 0.5 0.5 1201-E-58 300Z 834.2 834.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 834.7 835 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 835 835.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 835.3 835.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 835.8 836.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 836.3 836.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-58 300Z 836.8 837.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-59 300Z 776.6 777.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-59 300Z 777.1 777.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-59 300Z 777.6 778 0.4 92.0 92.0 1201-E-59 300Z 778 778.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 1201-E-59 300Z 778.5 778.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-59 300Z 778.9 779.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-60 300Z 684 684.5 0.5 10.7 10.7 1201-E-60 300Z 684.5 685 0.5 0.8 0.8 1201-E-60 300Z 685 685.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-60 300Z 685.5 686 0.5 7.6 7.6 1201-E-60 Unknown 810.5 810.9 0.4 1.1 1.1 1201-E-60 Unknown 810.9 811.3 0.4 1.5 1.5 1201-E-60 Unknown 811.3 811.8 0.5 1.0 1.0 1201-E-60 Unknown 811.8 812.3 0.5 3.6 3.6 1201-E-61 300Z 485.3 485.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 1201-E-61 300Z 485.8 486.3 0.5 1.8 1.8 1201-E-61 300Z 486.3 486.75 0.45 4.3 4.3 1201-E-61 300Z 486.75 487.25 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-62 511 98.1 98.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-62 511 98.6 99.1 0.5 14.9 14.9 1201-E-62 511 99.1 99.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-62 511 99.6 100.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-62 300Z 593 593.5 0.5 6.5 6.5 1201-E-62 300Z 593.5 594 0.5 4.3 4.3 1201-E-62 300Z 594 594.5 0.5 71.0 71.0 1201-E-62 300Z 594.5 595 0.5 6.5 6.5 1201-E-62 300Z 595 595.5 0.5 41.6 41.6 1201-E-62 300Z 625 625.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-62 300Z 625.5 626 0.5 66.7 66.7 1201-E-62 300Z 626 626.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-63 300Z 533.9 534.4 0.5 18.2 18.2 1201-E-63 300Z 534.4 534.9 0.5 31.3 31.3 1201-E-63 300Z 534.9 535.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 1201-E-63 300Z 535.3 535.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 1201-E-63 300Z 535.7 536.2 0.5 1.9 1.9 1201-E-64 300Z 543.1 543.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-64 300Z 543.6 543.95 0.35 1.9 1.9 1201-E-64 300Z 543.95 544.3 0.35 1.2 1.2 1201-E-64 300Z 544.3 544.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 1201-E-64 300Z 544.7 545.1 0.4 7.8 7.8 1201-E-65 300Z 541.1 541.6 0.5 87.3 87.3 1201-E-65 300Z 541.6 542.1 0.5 7.7 7.7 1201-E-65 300Z 542.1 542.6 0.5 79.5 79.5 1201-E-65 300Z 542.6 543.1 0.5 49.1 49.1 1201-E-65 300Z 543.1 543.6 0.5 11.7 11.7 1201-E-65 300Z 543.6 544.1 0.5 0.8 0.8 1201-E-65 300Z 544.1 544.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-65 300Z 544.6 545.1 0.5 55.2 55.2 1201-E-68 300Z 819.1 819.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-68 300Z 819.6 820.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-68 300Z 820.1 820.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-68 300Z 820.6 821.1 0.5 0.8 0.8 1201-E-68 300Z 821.1 821.5 0.4 197.7 140.0 1201-E-68 300Z 821.5 821.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 1201-E-69 300Z 348 348.5 0.5 9.9 9.9 1201-E-69 300Z 348.5 349 0.5 0.2 0.2 1201-E-69 300Z 349 349.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-69 300Z 349.5 350 0.5 0.0 0.0 1201-E-69 300Z 350 350.5 0.5 14.9 14.9 1201-E-69 300Z 353 353.5 0.5 9.6 9.6 1201-E-69 300Z 353.5 353.9 0.4 4.8 4.8 1201-E-69 300Z 353.9 354.4 0.5 7.9 7.9 1201-E-69 300Z 354.4 354.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 1201-E-69 300Z 354.9 355.4 0.5 1.0 1.0 1201-E-69 300Z 355.4 355.9 0.5 0.2 0.2 1201-E-69 300Z 355.9 356.4 0.5 12.3 12.3 1201-E-72 300Z 424.3 424.8 0.5 19.9 19.9 1201-E-72 300Z 424.8 425.3 0.5 15.7 15.7 1201-E-72 300Z 425.3 425.8 0.5 9.9 9.9 1201-E-72 300Z 425.8 426.2 0.4 75.0 75.0 758-E-468 6 Central 207 207.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-468 6 Central 207.3 207.6 0.3 8.6 8.6 758-E-468 6 Central 207.6 207.9 0.3 17.3 17.3 758-E-468 6 Central 207.9 208.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-468 6 Central 208.2 208.55 0.35 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 236.4 236.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 236.9 237.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 237.2 237.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 237.5 237.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 237.8 238.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 238.3 238.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-470 6 Central 238.8 239.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-474 6 Central 277.3 277.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-474 6 Central 277.8 278.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-474 6 Central 278.3 278.8 0.5 0.9 0.9 758-E-474 6 Central 278.8 279.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-476 6 Central 293.7 294 0.3 12.2 12.2 758-E-476 6 Central 294 294.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-476 6 Central 294.5 294.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-476 6 Central 294.8 295.15 0.35 0.0 0.0 758-E-476 6 Central 295.15 295.6 0.45 12.2 12.2 758-E-477 6 Central 186 186.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-477 6 Central 186.5 186.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-477 6 Central 186.8 187.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-477 6 Central 187.3 187.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-477 6 Central 187.6 188 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 161.7 162.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 162.1 162.5 0.4 4.2 4.2 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 162.5 162.9 0.4 0.5 0.5 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 162.9 163.3 0.4 2.2 2.2 758-E-481 6 Central Parallel 163.3 163.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-481 6 Central 231.6 232 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central 232 232.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central 232.4 232.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central 232.8 233.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central 233.3 233.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-481 6 Central 233.6 234 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-482 6 Central 217.3 217.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 758-E-482 6 Central 217.7 218.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-482 6 Central 218.2 218.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-482 6 Central 218.7 219.2 0.5 1.6 1.6 758-E-483 6 Central 218.5 219 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-483 6 Central 219 219.5 0.5 5.5 5.5 758-E-483 6 Central 219.5 220 0.5 0.3 0.3 758-E-483 6 Central 220 220.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 183.9 184.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 184.3 184.65 0.35 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 184.65 185 0.35 1.0 1.0 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 185 185.4 0.4 1.6 1.6 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 185.4 185.7 0.3 3.5 3.5 758-E-484 6 Central Parallel 185.7 186 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central 260.4 260.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central 260.8 261.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central 261.1 261.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central 261.5 261.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-484 6 Central 261.9 262.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-485 6 Central 215.8 216.1 0.3 44.3 44.3 758-E-485 6 Central 216.1 216.4 0.3 2.3 2.3 758-E-485 6 Central 216.4 216.7 0.3 6.0 6.0 758-E-485 6 Central 216.7 217 0.3 2.6 2.6 758-E-485 6 Central 217 217.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 758-E-485 6 Central 217.3 217.6 0.3 0.7 0.7 758-E-486 6 Central Parallel 166 166.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-486 6 Central Parallel 166.5 167 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-486 6 Central Parallel 167 167.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-486 6 Central 211.5 212 0.5 0.3 0.3 758-E-486 6 Central 212 212.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-486 6 Central 212.5 213 0.5 1.3 1.3 758-E-486 6 Central 213 213.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-486 6 Central 213.5 214 0.5 0.9 0.9 758-E-486 6 Central 214 214.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 159 159.5 0.5 5.6 5.6 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 159.5 159.8 0.3 9.2 9.2 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 159.8 160.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 160.1 160.4 0.3 46.1 46.1 758-E-487 6 Central Parallel 160.4 160.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-487 6 Central 196.1 196.6 0.5 20.7 20.7 758-E-487 6 Central 196.6 196.9 0.3 61.8 61.8 758-E-487 6 Central 196.9 197.3 0.4 11.8 11.8 758-E-487 6 Central 197.3 197.8 0.5 0.8 0.8 758-E-488 6 Central Parallel 185.5 186 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-488 6 Central Parallel 186 186.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-488 6 Central Parallel 186.3 187.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 758-E-488 6 Central 227 227.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 758-E-488 6 Central 227.3 227.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-488 6 Central 227.7 228.2 0.5 1.3 1.3 758-E-488 6 Central 228.2 228.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 173.9 174.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 174.4 174.75 0.35 0.3 0.3 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 174.75 175.1 0.35 0.2 0.2 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 175.1 175.45 0.35 12.6 12.6 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 175.45 175.95 0.5 0.3 0.3 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 175.95 176.45 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-489 6 Central Parallel 176.45 176.95 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-489 6 Central 225.5 226 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-489 6 Central 226 226.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-489 6 Central 226.5 227 0.5 1.4 1.4 758-E-489 6 Central 227 227.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 758-E-489 6 Central 227.3 227.7 0.4 0.7 0.7 758-E-489 6 Central 227.7 228.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-490 6 Central Parallel 157.5 158 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-490 6 Central Parallel 158 158.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-490 6 Central Parallel 158.5 159 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-490 6 Central Parallel 159 159.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-490 6 Central 194 194.4 0.4 1.6 1.6 758-E-490 6 Central 194.4 194.7 0.3 90.4 90.4 758-E-490 6 Central 194.7 195 0.3 6.2 6.2 758-E-490 6 Central 195 195.4 0.4 16.7 16.7 758-E-490 6 Central 195.4 195.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 758-E-492 6 Central Parallel 144.4 144.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-492 6 Central Parallel 144.8 145.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-492 6 Central Parallel 145.2 145.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-492 6 Central Parallel 145.7 146 0.3 0.3 0.3 758-E-492 6 Central 180.7 181 0.3 42.9 42.9 758-E-492 6 Central 181 181.3 0.3 264.7 140.0 758-E-492 6 Central 181.3 181.6 0.3 387.4 140.0 758-E-492 6 Central 181.6 181.9 0.3 239.9 140.0 758-E-492 6 Central 181.9 182.2 0.3 12.1 12.1 758-E-492 6 Central 182.2 182.5 0.3 45.4 45.4 758-E-492 6 Central 182.5 182.8 0.3 440.7 140.0 758-E-492 6 Central 182.8 183.1 0.3 6.5 6.5 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 166.7 167.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 167.2 167.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 167.5 167.8 0.3 10.0 10.0 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 167.8 168.1 0.3 12.6 12.6 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 168.1 168.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 758-E-493 6 Central Parallel 168.4 168.7 0.3 0.8 0.8 758-E-493 6 Central 218 218.5 0.5 1.7 1.7 758-E-493 6 Central 218.5 219 0.5 270.5 140.0 758-E-493 6 Central 219 219.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-493 6 Central 219.5 220 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 195 195.5 0.5 1.1 1.1 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 195.5 195.9 0.4 8.9 8.9 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 195.9 196.2 0.3 1.1 1.1 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 196.2 196.5 0.3 9.1 9.1 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 196.5 196.8 0.3 0.7 0.7 758-E-494 6 Central Parallel 196.8 197.1 0.3 1.3 1.3 758-E-494 6 Central 266.7 267.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-494 6 Central 267.2 267.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-494 6 Central 267.5 267.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-494 6 Central 267.8 268.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-494 6 Central 268.1 268.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 808 51.8 52.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 758-E-495 808 52.1 52.4 0.3 245.6 140.0 758-E-495 808 52.4 52.7 0.3 14.8 14.8 758-E-495 808 52.7 53 0.3 21.4 21.4 758-E-495 808 53 53.3 0.3 1.5 1.5 758-E-495 808 53.3 53.6 0.3 26.3 26.3 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 172.4 172.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 172.9 173.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 173.4 173.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 173.8 174.2 0.4 1.9 1.9 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 174.2 174.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central Parallel 174.6 175 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central 211.5 211.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central 211.8 212.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central 212.1 212.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-495 6 Central 212.4 212.7 0.3 9.0 9.0 758-E-495 6 Central 212.7 213 0.3 0.4 0.4 758-E-495 6 Central 213 213.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-496 6 Central Parallel 132 132.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-496 6 Central Parallel 132.5 132.9 0.4 1.6 1.6 758-E-496 6 Central Parallel 132.9 133.3 0.4 1.2 1.2 758-E-496 6 Central Parallel 133.3 133.8 0.5 1.1 1.1 758-E-496 6 Central 152.4 152.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-496 6 Central 152.9 153.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-496 6 Central 153.4 153.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-496 6 Central 153.9 154.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-497 6 Central 162 162.3 0.3 1.4 1.4 758-E-497 6 Central 162.3 162.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-497 6 Central 162.8 163.25 0.45 0.3 0.3 758-E-497 6 Central 163.25 163.6 0.35 4.9 4.9 758-E-498 6 Central 149 149.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-498 6 Central 149.5 150 0.5 13.6 13.6 758-E-498 6 Central 150 150.4 0.4 1.2 1.2 758-E-498 6 Central 150.4 150.8 0.4 6.1 6.1 758-E-499 6 Central 174.5 174.95 0.45 0.0 0.0 758-E-499 6 Central 174.95 175.25 0.3 213.3 140.0 758-E-499 6 Central 175.25 175.6 0.35 0.5 0.5 758-E-499 6 Central 175.6 175.9 0.3 14.4 14.4 758-E-499 6 Central 175.9 176.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-499 6 Central 176.4 176.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-500 6 Central 231.15 231.5 0.35 59.5 59.5 758-E-500 6 Central 231.5 231.8 0.3 44.4 44.4 758-E-500 6 Central 231.8 232.1 0.3 7.4 7.4 758-E-500 6 Central 232.1 232.4 0.3 0.1 0.1 758-E-500 6 Central 232.4 232.7 0.3 8.5 8.5 758-E-500 6 Central 232.7 233 0.3 2.5 2.5 758-E-500 6 Central 233 233.3 0.3 14.9 14.9 758-E-500 6 Central 233.3 233.6 0.3 276.0 140.0 758-E-500 6 Central 233.6 233.9 0.3 92.8 92.8 758-E-500 6 Central 236.8 237.1 0.3 42.1 42.1 758-E-500 6 Central 237.1 237.4 0.3 32.2 32.2 758-E-500 6 Central 237.4 237.7 0.3 43.0 43.0 758-E-500 6 Central 237.7 238 0.3 104.4 104.4 758-E-500 6 Central 238 238.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 758-E-500 6 Central 238.3 238.7 0.4 194.5 140.0 758-E-500 6 Central 238.7 239.2 0.5 39.1 39.1 758-E-501 6 Central 174.2 174.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-501 6 Central 174.6 175 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-501 6 Central 175 175.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-501 6 Central 175.4 175.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 194.2 194.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 194.7 195.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 195.2 195.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 195.6 195.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 195.9 196.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 196.2 196.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-502 6 Central 196.7 197.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central Parallel 181.2 181.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central Parallel 181.7 182.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central Parallel 182.1 182.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central 246.3 246.8 0.5 1.2 1.2 758-E-503 6 Central 246.8 247.3 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-503 6 Central 247.3 247.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-503 6 Central 247.7 248.2 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-504 6 Central 195.5 195.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-504 6 Central 195.9 196.4 0.5 6.7 6.7 758-E-504 6 Central 196.4 196.9 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-504 6 Central 196.9 197.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-505 6 Central 182.1 182.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-505 6 Central 182.6 183.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-505 6 Central 183.1 183.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 758-E-505 6 Central 183.6 184.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 138.3 138.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 138.7 139.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 139.1 139.5 0.4 14.3 14.3 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 139.5 140 0.5 0.9 0.9 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 140 140.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-506 6 Central Parallel 140.5 141 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-507 808 96 96.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-507 808 96.5 97 0.5 3.1 3.1 758-E-507 808 97 97.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 758-E-507 808 97.5 98 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-507 6 Central 201 201.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-507 6 Central 201.5 202 0.5 0.4 0.4 758-E-507 6 Central 202 202.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-507 6 Central 202.5 203 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-508 6 Central Parallel 114.6 115.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-508 6 Central Parallel 115.1 115.6 0.5 4.2 4.2 758-E-508 6 Central Parallel 115.6 116.1 0.5 9.8 9.8 758-E-508 6 Central Parallel 116.1 116.5 0.4 0.2 0.2 758-E-508 6 Central 171.8 172.3 0.5 19.3 19.3 758-E-508 6 Central 172.3 172.8 0.5 1.2 1.2 758-E-508 6 Central 172.8 173.3 0.5 92.2 92.2 758-E-508 6 Central 173.3 173.8 0.5 4.8 4.8 758-E-508 6 Central 175.3 175.8 0.5 12.0 12.0 758-E-508 6 Central 175.8 176.3 0.5 118.0 118.0 758-E-508 6 Central 176.3 176.8 0.5 1.4 1.4 758-E-508 6 Central 176.8 177.3 0.5 38.9 38.9 758-E-508 6 Central 177.3 177.8 0.5 10.2 10.2 758-E-508 6 Central 178.7 179.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-508 6 Central 179.2 179.7 0.5 10.4 10.4 758-E-508 6 Central 179.7 180.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-508 6 Central 180.1 180.5 0.4 15.7 15.7 758-E-509 6 Central Parallel 152.5 153 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-509 6 Central Parallel 153 153.5 0.5 1.5 1.5 758-E-509 6 Central Parallel 153.5 154 0.5 1.2 1.2 758-E-509 6 Central Parallel 154 154.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-510 6 Central 183.7 184 0.3 0.5 0.5 758-E-510 6 Central 184 184.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-510 6 Central 184.5 185 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-510 6 Central 185 185.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-511 6 Central 169.5 170 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-511 6 Central 170 170.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-511 6 Central 170.4 170.7 0.3 11.6 11.6 758-E-511 6 Central 170.7 171 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-511 6 Central 171 171.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 120 120.5 0.5 45.9 45.9 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 120.5 121 0.5 60.2 60.2 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 121 121.5 0.5 2.2 2.2 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 121.5 121.9 0.4 5.0 5.0 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 121.9 122.3 0.4 6.2 6.2 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 122.3 122.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 122.8 123.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-521 6 Central Parallel 123.3 123.8 0.5 14.0 14.0 758-E-521 6 Central 168 168.3 0.3 6.5 6.5 758-E-521 6 Central 168.3 168.8 0.5 7.2 7.2 758-E-521 6 Central 168.8 169.3 0.5 2.8 2.8 758-E-521 6 Central 169.3 169.7 0.4 8.9 8.9 758-E-522 6 Central Parallel 138.3 138.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 758-E-522 6 Central Parallel 138.6 139.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-522 6 Central Parallel 139.1 139.6 0.5 0.2 0.2 758-E-522 6 Central Parallel 139.6 140.1 0.5 0.3 0.3 758-E-522 6 Central 165.9 166.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-522 6 Central 166.4 166.9 0.5 2.7 2.7 758-E-522 6 Central 166.9 167.4 0.5 2.9 2.9 758-E-522 6 Central 167.4 168 0.6 0.7 0.7 758-E-523 6 Central 218.3 218.8 0.5 1.0 1.0 758-E-523 6 Central 218.8 219.3 0.5 1.9 1.9 758-E-523 6 Central 219.3 219.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 758-E-523 6 Central 219.7 220.1 0.4 6.8 6.8 758-E-523 6 Central 220.1 220.45 0.35 2.6 2.6 758-E-524 6 Central 209 209.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-524 6 Central 209.5 210 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-524 6 Central 210 210.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-524 6 Central 210.5 211 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 161.5 162 0.5 7.5 7.5 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 162 162.5 0.5 2.8 2.8 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 162.5 163 0.5 0.8 0.8 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 163 163.5 0.5 5.8 5.8 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 163.5 164 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-525 6 Central Parallel 164 164.5 0.5 31.8 31.8 758-E-525 6 Central 188 188.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-525 6 Central 188.4 188.8 0.4 475.7 140.0 758-E-525 6 Central 188.8 189.2 0.4 236.6 140.0 758-E-525 6 Central 189.2 189.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central Parallel 147.8 148.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central Parallel 148.3 148.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central Parallel 148.6 149 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central Parallel 149 149.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central 187.9 188.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central 188.3 188.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-526 6 Central 188.8 189.2 0.4 10.7 10.7 758-E-526 6 Central 189.2 189.65 0.45 0.0 0.0 758-E-526 6 Central 189.65 190.1 0.45 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central Parallel 155 155.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central Parallel 155.5 156 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central Parallel 156 156.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central Parallel 156.5 157 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central 189 189.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 758-E-527 6 Central 189.4 189.7 0.3 38.9 38.9 758-E-527 6 Central 189.7 190 0.3 1.1 1.1 758-E-527 6 Central 190 190.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 758-E-527 6 Central 190.5 191 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 154 154.5 0.5 1.4 1.4 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 154.5 155 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 155 155.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 155.3 155.8 0.5 2.1 2.1 758-E-528 6 Central Parallel 155.8 156.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 758-E-528 6 Central 200 200.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-528 6 Central 200.5 201 0.5 0.8 0.8 758-E-528 6 Central 201 201.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-528 6 Central 201.5 202 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-529 6 Central Parallel 145 145.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-529 6 Central Parallel 145.5 146 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-529 6 Central Parallel 146 146.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-529 6 Central Parallel 146.5 147 0.5 1.7 1.7 758-E-529 6 Central 181.7 182 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-529 6 Central 182 182.3 0.3 14.6 14.6 758-E-529 6 Central 182.3 182.8 0.5 1.0 1.0 758-E-529 6 Central 182.8 183.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-530 6 Central Parallel 151.9 152.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-530 6 Central Parallel 152.4 152.7 0.3 9.4 9.4 758-E-530 6 Central Parallel 152.7 153.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-530 6 Central 178 178.4 0.4 8.8 8.8 758-E-530 6 Central 178.4 178.8 0.4 0.3 0.3 758-E-530 6 Central 178.8 179.3 0.5 17.4 17.4 758-E-530 6 Central 179.3 179.7 0.4 1.5 1.5 758-E-530 6 Central 179.7 180.1 0.4 28.3 28.3 758-E-530 6 Central 180.1 180.4 0.3 6.5 6.5 758-E-531 818Z 38.4 38.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 818Z 38.7 39 0.3 23.5 23.5 758-E-531 818Z 39 39.5 0.5 13.4 13.4 758-E-531 818Z 39.5 40 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 145 145.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 145.5 146 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 146 146.5 0.5 4.6 4.6 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 146.5 147 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-531 6 Central Parallel 147 147.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 6 Central 182.7 183.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-531 6 Central 183.2 183.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 758-E-531 6 Central 183.6 184 0.4 0.5 0.5 758-E-531 6 Central 184 184.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-532 6 Central Parallel 145 145.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-532 6 Central Parallel 145.5 146 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-532 6 Central Parallel 146 146.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-532 6 Central Parallel 146.5 147 0.5 1.0 1.0 758-E-534 6 Central 149.3 149.7 0.4 2.3 2.3 758-E-534 6 Central 149.7 150 0.3 1.9 1.9 758-E-534 6 Central 150 150.45 0.45 1.7 1.7 758-E-534 6 Central 150.45 151 0.55 2.2 2.2 758-E-535 6 Central 180.8 181.3 0.5 0.7 0.7 758-E-535 6 Central 181.3 181.8 0.5 1.1 1.1 758-E-535 6 Central 181.8 182.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-535 6 Central 182.3 182.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 158.4 158.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 158.9 159.2 0.3 1.7 1.7 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 159.2 159.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 159.5 160 0.5 0.5 0.5 758-E-540 6 Central Parallel 160 160.3 0.3 0.9 0.9 758-E-540 6 Central 181.9 182.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-540 6 Central 182.4 182.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 758-E-540 6 Central 182.7 183 0.3 149.4 140.0 758-E-540 6 Central 183 183.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 758-E-540 6 Central 183.3 183.6 0.3 1.9 1.9 758-E-541 6 Central Parallel 164.2 164.6 0.4 2.7 2.7 758-E-541 6 Central Parallel 164.6 165 0.4 89.4 89.4 758-E-541 6 Central Parallel 165 165.4 0.4 1.0 1.0 758-E-541 6 Central Parallel 165.4 165.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-541 6 Central 192.8 193.3 0.5 1.0 1.0 758-E-541 6 Central 193.3 193.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-541 6 Central 193.8 194.3 0.5 7.9 7.9 758-E-541 6 Central 194.3 194.8 0.5 3.3 3.3 758-E-542 808 67 67.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-542 808 67.5 68 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-542 808 68 68.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 758-E-542 808 68.5 69 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-542 6 Central 173 173.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 758-E-542 6 Central 173.5 174 0.5 6.1 6.1 758-E-542 6 Central 174 174.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 758-E-542 6 Central 174.4 174.8 0.4 0.6 0.6 758-E-542 6 Central 174.8 175.2 0.4 2.1 2.1 758-E-543 6 Central 177.5 178 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-543 6 Central 178 178.5 0.5 3.7 3.7 758-E-543 6 Central 178.5 179 0.5 3.3 3.3 758-E-545 6 Central 174.3 174.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-545 6 Central 174.8 175.1 0.3 16.8 16.8 758-E-545 6 Central 175.1 175.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 808 45.2 45.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 808 45.7 46.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 808 46.2 46.5 0.3 21.6 21.6 758-E-547 808 46.5 47 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 6 Central 232.4 232.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 6 Central 232.9 233.2 0.3 5.8 5.8 758-E-547 6 Central 233.2 233.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 758-E-547 6 Central 233.7 234.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 857-E-45 Falcon 311 105.5 106 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-45 Falcon 311 106 106.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 857-E-45 Falcon 311 106.4 106.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 857-E-45 Falcon 311 106.7 107 0.3 0.0 0.0 857-E-45 Falcon 311 107 107.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 857-E-50 Falcon 311 135.6 136.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-50 Falcon 311 136.1 136.5 0.4 10.6 10.6 857-E-50 Falcon 311 136.5 137 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-50 Falcon 311 137 137.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 857-E-56 Falcon 311 95.5 96 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-56 Falcon 311 96 96.5 0.5 1.1 1.1 857-E-56 Falcon 311 96.5 97 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-56 Falcon 311 97 97.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-57 Falcon 311 137.9 138.2 0.3 0.8 0.8 857-E-57 Falcon 311 138.2 138.5 0.3 1.1 1.1 857-E-57 Falcon 311 138.5 139 0.5 1.3 1.3 857-E-57 Falcon 311 139 139.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-58 Falcon 311 238.5 238.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 857-E-58 Falcon 311 238.9 239.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 857-E-58 Falcon 311 239.2 239.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 857-E-58 Falcon 311 239.7 240.1 0.4 19.9 19.9 857-E-58 Falcon 311 240.1 240.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 857-E-58 Falcon 311 240.6 241.1 0.5 0.4 0.4 857-E-58 Falcon 311 241.1 241.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 857-E-61 Falcon 311 215.4 215.9 0.5 0.5 0.5 857-E-61 Falcon 311 215.9 216.3 0.4 4.4 4.4 857-E-61 Falcon 311 216.3 216.6 0.3 4.0 4.0 857-E-61 Falcon 311 216.6 216.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 857-E-61 Falcon 311 216.9 217.2 0.3 1.5 1.5 857-E-61 Falcon 311 217.2 217.6 0.4 6.3 6.3 857-E-62 Falcon 311 159.9 160.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 857-E-62 Falcon 311 160.4 160.9 0.5 14.8 14.8 857-E-62 Falcon 311 160.9 161.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 857-E-62 Falcon 311 161.4 161.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 857-E-64 Falcon 311 272 272.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 857-E-64 Falcon 311 272.5 273 0.5 75.6 75.6 857-E-64 Falcon 311 273 273.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-64 Falcon 311 273.5 274 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-65 Falcon 311 292.7 293.2 0.5 4.6 4.6 857-E-65 Falcon 311 293.2 293.7 0.5 2.9 2.9 857-E-65 Falcon 311 293.7 294.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 857-E-65 Falcon 311 294.1 294.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-68 Falcon 311 137.7 138.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-68 Falcon 311 138.2 138.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-68 Falcon 311 138.7 139.2 0.5 0.7 0.7 857-E-68 Falcon 311 139.2 139.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-71 Falcon 311 135.8 136.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-71 Falcon 311 136.3 136.8 0.5 0.4 0.4 857-E-71 Falcon 311 136.8 137.3 0.5 10.3 10.3 857-E-71 Falcon 311 137.3 137.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-72 Falcon 311 129.2 129.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-72 Falcon 311 129.7 130 0.3 0.5 0.5 857-E-72 Falcon 311 130 130.3 0.3 27.5 27.5 857-E-72 Falcon 311 130.3 130.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-77A Falcon 311 184.4 184.75 0.35 0.6 0.6 857-E-77A Falcon 311 184.75 185.2 0.45 8.7 8.7 857-E-77A Falcon 311 185.2 185.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-77A Falcon 311 185.7 186.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 857-E-77A Falcon 311 186.2 186.7 0.5 0.0 0.0

Figures in table may not add due to rounding.

