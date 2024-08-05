West Virginia University Hosts Inaugural Responsible Gaming and Digital Entertainment Symposium

MORGANTOWN, W. Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Virginia University (WVU) made history on Monday by hosting its first-ever Responsible Gaming and Digital Entertainment Symposium.

The event, organized by WVU’s Esports Business and Entertainment Program, brought together distinguished speakers from industry and academia to discuss ethical and responsible growth within esports, sports gambling, and digital entertainment industries.

The symposium was sponsored by Playtech, Continent 8, Play’n Go, IC360, Defy the Odds, and Absolutebet, and featured discussions on key topics such as “Regulation and Research Combine to Create a Safer Environment,” “Consumerism in iGaming, Esports, and Traditional Sports,” and “Women and Underrepresented Populations in Esports, Sports, and Entertainment.”

Krisztina Kalla, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance at Absolutebet, emphasized the importance of the event, stating: “This symposium was the first step of something truly impactful, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with WVU to create many more groundbreaking events. Together, we’re paving the way for a future that introduces students to responsible gambling practices and opens doors to the world of iGaming.”

Kelly Kehn, Founder of Defy the Odds, highlighted the necessity of collaboration between key stakeholders: “What an honor and privilege to join the staff and students at WVU’s inaugural Responsible Gaming and Digital Entertainment Symposium. If we are to create a sustainable industry that creates jobs in our communities and innovation for our customers, collaboration between legislators, educators, and businesses must occur. It was inspiring to participate as WVU leads the way on this front.”

Jeremie Kanter, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Continent 8 Technologies, and David Brace, Principal of Innovation and Technology at Continent 8 Technologies, echoed this sentiment: “It has been a privilege to participate in the inaugural Responsible Gaming and Digital Entertainment Symposium. This initiative marks the beginning of an innovative and impactful approach to leveraging data through a distinctive partnership model that includes the state lottery, industry, and academia, with the purpose of safeguarding and supporting the state’s gaming participants while fostering the growth of the broader entertainment sector.”

Jonathan Doubilet, a key industry participant, praised the event’s collaborative nature: “I was honored to participate in the Responsible Gaming and Digital Entertainment Symposium in West Virginia. The event provided a unique opportunity to bring together industry leaders, scholars, and students to discuss how industry stakeholders can work together to build a sustainable and responsible digital entertainment sector.”

West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio) was also in attendance to discuss the Responsible Gaming and Researching and Industry Development Act, which was passed during the 2024 legislative session. This legislation allows for the collection of anonymized gambling data to be used for research at WVU. Fluharty expressed his hopes that this initiative will position West Virginia at the forefront of the expanding gaming industry, while providing research opportunities and career pathways for WVU students.

As WVU continues to expand its Esports Business and Entertainment Program, which began offering a Bachelor of Arts degree last year, the university aims to lead the way in responsible gaming research and digital entertainment innovation.

