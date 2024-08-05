WESTLAND INSURANCE RELEASES 2024 COMMUNITY IMPACT REPORT

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokers, today released its 2024 Community Impact Report. This comprehensive report is the third of its kind for Westland and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in the health and longevity of Canadian communities. The report breaks down the company’s contributions to communities across the country in 2024 and emphasizes their continued dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.



In the report, Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to embracing Canada’s rich diversity and actively supporting the communities that drive the nation forward. Lyons stated, “Whether it’s helping Canadian families protect what matters most, supporting local businesses, or giving back to the communities we call home, we’re dedicated to being there for Canada — today and for generations to come. Our strong local ties shape our identity, and our efforts to foster sustainable and inclusive communities will only increase.”



Throughout 2024, Westland’s community impact strategy focused on several key areas, including wellness and mental health, climate action and environmental sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and housing and food security. By addressing these needs through employee volunteering, sponsorships, and donations, Westland hopes to lay the groundwork for stronger and more inclusive communities in Canada’s future.



The report highlights several notable achievements in giving back, including:

Nearly $350,000 in financial support to local communities across Canada through donations and sponsorships

Employee participation in over 330 community-based initiatives

Continuing to partner with others in the insurance industry to fund The Nature Force, an action-oriented climate resilience initiative

Started a new partnership with Canadian Council for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), whose mission is to help the individuals and organizations they work with be inclusive, and free of prejudice and discrimination

Initiatives to support Reconciliation and to better understand, and meet, the needs of its Indigenous clients and community members

Cari Watson, Westland’s SVP of Business Enablement & Client Engagement, emphasized Westland’s commitment to making a difference, stating, “Community impact is at the heart of everything we do at Westland. From supporting grassroots initiatives to working toward climate resilience, we’re committed to making a real difference. I’m incredibly proud of the passion our employees bring to these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the communities we serve.”

– 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.



