Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) (“Wilmington”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy % Votes Withheld Proxy % Class A

Shareholders Timothy W. Casgrain 8,406,329 99.94% 5,000 0.06% Ian G. Cockwell 8,406,329 99.94% 5,000 0.06% Class B

Shareholders Christopher Killi 562,192 100% 0 0.00% Joseph F. Killi 562,192 100% 0 0.00% Marc D. Sardachuk 562,192 100% 0 0.00%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

