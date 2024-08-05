Skip to content
Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) (“Wilmington”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy %   Votes Withheld Proxy %  
Class A
Shareholders		 Timothy W. Casgrain 8,406,329 99.94%   5,000 0.06%  
Ian G. Cockwell 8,406,329 99.94%   5,000 0.06%  
Class B
Shareholders		 Christopher Killi 562,192 100%   0 0.00%  
Joseph F. Killi 562,192 100%   0 0.00%  
Marc D. Sardachuk 562,192 100%   0 0.00%  
               

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For further information, please contact:
Executive Officers
(403) 705-8038


