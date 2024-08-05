Xenon to Present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference taking place in Boston, MA from March 3-5, 2025.

Fireside Chat Presentation Details: Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 10:30-11:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast: Register here Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer

A live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Chad Fugere

Vice President, Investor Relations

(857) 675-7275

[email protected]

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(617) 671-9238

[email protected]



