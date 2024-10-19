XTOOLOnline Launches the XTOOL D5, D5S, D6, D6S, and IP500 OBD2 Scanner: Trusted Automotive Diagnostic Tools Backed by Industry-Leading Innovation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XtoolOnline , a leader in advanced automotive diagnostics, has unveiled eight new tools, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution. Jim Jin, CEO of XtoolOnline, stated, “This launch features a comprehensive product matrix, including single-model, four-system, and full-system tools. We developed these offerings to address gaps in our current product line at this price point, cater to diverse consumer needs, and further enhance our brand visibility.”

XtoolOnline’s newly launched eight tools feature a fresh design, portable size, and robust capabilities. This lineup includes the four-system XTOOL D5 and D5S, the full-system XTOOL D6 and D6S, as well as the four single-model diagnostic tools IP500. The intuitive interface makes them accessible to both novice users and seasoned professionals, ensuring seamless operation and enhanced efficiency.

D5/D5S: Four-System Diagnostic Tool

The XTOOL D5/D5S is designed for automotive technicians and DIY enthusiasts looking for reliable diagnostics at an entry-level price. Developed with an in-depth understanding of our customers’ diverse daily diagnostic needs, this tool provides basic diagnostics for four systems, along with complete OBD2 functionality. The D5 includes 9 special functions, while the D5S enhances your capabilities with 15 special functions, making it an excellent choice for those starting in vehicle diagnostics.

D6/D6S: All-System Diagnostic Tool

For professionals seeking advanced diagnostic solutions, the XTOOL D6/D6S offers extensive vehicle coverage and comprehensive OBD2 functionality. The D6 includes 15 special functions, while the D6S boasts an impressive 30 special functions. This series is ideal for daily repair tasks, delivering exceptional performance and outstanding value as a cost-effective solution for both seasoned professionals and automotive enthusiasts. The D6 series represents an upgrade from the D5 series, catering to users who require more advanced diagnostic capabilities.

IP500: All-System, Full-Function Diagnostic Tool for Specific Vehicle Models: IP500-TLS, IP500-BMR, IP500-BCC, and IP500-DJC

The XTOOL IP500 series is tailored for specific vehicle models such as BMW, Toyota, Buick, and Dodge. These diagnostic tools provide comprehensive full-system and full-function diagnostics, supporting a range of functions, including active tests, calibration, resets, and coding. Ideal for specialized technicians and workshops, the IP500 series delivers precise diagnostics for those working with specific brands.

XtoolOnline’s newly launched range of these eight products comes with lifetime free updates. XtoolOnline aims for these tools to be your long-term companions, ensuring the safety and optimal performance of your vehicle.

ABOUT XTOOLONLINE

Established in 2011, XTOOLonline is the extension of XTOOL, offering a comprehensive range of automotive tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of our global customers. XTOOLonline specializes in delivering top-of-the-line products, we cover a wide spectrum, including cars, trucks, electric vehicle scanners, key programming tools, and code readers.

XTOOLONLINE Make Repairs Easier-Online Series of XTOOL.

