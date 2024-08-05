Zefiro Methane Corp. Implements A.I. Tools to Drive Commercial Expansion & Efficiency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB US: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced a series of commercial and structural initiatives aimed at accelerating the Company’s forward momentum. These updates will drive operational expansion and efficiency implementing innovative A.I. technologies throughout Zefiro’s project portfolio.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD commented, “From our public and private sector clients across North America to investors and partners throughout the international marketplace, Zefiro continues to deliver sustainable results to our key stakeholders. Our team is driving Zefiro into new marketplaces and toward inaugural carbon credit deliveries. I remain confident that the increasing demand in our industry-leading services, including from organizations with outsized carbon emissions reduction needs stemming from data centers and other major energy production projects, will continue to accelerate our commercial momentum throughout 2025 and beyond.”

These strategic initiatives include:

1) Use of artificial intelligence and blockchain-backed technologies to expand Zefiro’s project pipeline and operational efficiency

To decrease costs related to plugging oil and gas wells leaking toxic methane gas, producing carbon offset products, and increasing well identification rates, the Company recently announced a series of key commercial agreements. Specifically, Zefiro is partnering with Geolabe, a technology company that has built the methane abatement sector’s first fully automated emissions detection system, and Keynum, an artificial intelligence and data science development firm, to help the Company locate leaking orphaned oil and gas wells and deliver carbon credits. These efforts will bolster the launch of the Zefiro Lifecycle Solution, a data capture and workflow management platform built in partnership with CarbonAi Inc., and introduce artificial intelligence-enabled data analytics throughout the Company’s operations that are estimated to improve Zefiro’s batch efficiency gain, a measurement of the monetary resources allocated per ton of methane gas captured, by approximately 50 percent.

2) Entry into new marketplaces with increasing well plugging service demands

As part of ongoing efforts to expand Zefiro’s operational footprint across North America, the Company’s subsidiary Plants & Goodwin (“P&G”) recently secured its license to conduct oil and gas well remediation operations in the state of Texas. According to publicly available data, the state has only spent $7.7 million of the $79 million that Texas’ government was allocated via federal grants to remediate the projected tens of thousands of orphan wells that experts believe could be spread throughout the state. In addition to the Company’s completion of its first Oklahoma-based well remediation project late last year, Zefiro is now conducting business in six states and is well positioned to expand its operations across the south-central U.S. and Appalachia over the next twelve months.

3) Reorientation of long-term executive incentive programs and a reorganization of Zefiro’s capital table to promote essential investments in the Company’s core operations.

Zefiro Methane Corp. announces the grant of 300,000 stock options and the replacement of 3,343,750 existing stock options with the same number of restricted share units (“RSUs”), which entitle the holder to a payment in the form of one common share. Also, the Company has issued 3,899,063 new RSUs to certain officers, directors, key consultants and employees as performance bonuses and incentive awards. The stock options, granted under the Company’s Stock Option Plan dated November 8, 2024, entitle holders to acquire one common share per option at an exercise price of CAD $0.70, with a five-year expiry and vesting in equal 15% increments every three months starting March 1, 2025, over two years. The converted RSUs, granted under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, will maintain the vesting parameters set out in the original option grant. The newly issued RSUs will vest at 10% every three months over 2.5 years. It should be noted that certain RSUs issued to certain key consultants are subject to performance criteria and will only vest in accordance with successful project completion.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

